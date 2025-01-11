The One Tool You Need To Achieve Perfect Crinkle Cut Fries

We've written at length about 25 different types of french fries, from classic to extravagant. Crinkle cut fries are certainly an iconic shape served by famous fast food restaurants like Shake Shack and Raising Canes, not to mention their popularity as a frozen product to pop in the oven or air fryer for an after school snack. The gastronomic purpose of crinkle cut fries is twofold; they provide unparalleled crispiness with more surface area exposed to hot oil while its crevices effectively trap and retain ketchup or any other options from this list of underrated fry dipping sauces. You can easily create their namesake shape yourself with the help of a specialized kitchen tool: the crinkle cutter.

Advertisement

An appropriate name for the wavy cut it instills in potatoes, many crinkle cutters you'll find on Amazon, like this HIC Kitchen wave slicer and this Joie crinkle cutter, feature a long, tall, wavy blade connected to a dome shaped handle running across its length. The crinkle cutter is essentially a cookie cutter for vegetables, giving you a firm grip and more momentum from above to put all of your weight into a clean slice through an otherwise hard raw potato. That said, crinkle cutters also come in the shape of a conventional butcher knife, like this highly rated stainless steel Hammer Iron Alley crinkle knife. Both styles feature an incredibly sharp blade and ample cutting power to get through even the toughest root vegetables.

Advertisement