The Order Request To Memorize For Extra Crispy McDonald's Fries

McDonald's classic fries have been synonymous with the Golden Arches since 1955, when potatoes were hand-peeled at each location. In the decades that followed, they became known among many fast food enthusiasts as the gold standard of fast food fries. The spuds — created from four different potato varieties and fried in beef-flavored oil — are crispy, crunchy, and pair perfectly with the classic lineup of every McDonald's burger. But if you want your fries to be extra crispy, there's one thing you need to do.

As one TikToker demonstrates, McDonald's legendary crispy fries can get even crispier when you order them "well done" or "extra well done," which makes them slightly darker, extra crispy, and hot and fresh when they come out of the fryer. In the past, those who have enjoyed fries fresh from the fryer ordered them without salt to ensure freshness. Though you may have to pull ahead and wait a minute or two, asking for well-done fries ensures you will get crispy spuds without compromising on flavor.

Ordering well-done fries isn't entirely out of the norm because McDonald's fries undergo several steps before they make their way into a customer's bag anyway. Before they are shipped to stores, they are blanched, dipped in an ingredient bath, partially fried, and then frozen. When it's time to cook fries in-store, the spuds undergo their third cooking cycle.