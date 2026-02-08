The Boston Cooler, Explained

The Boston cooler has all the cultural markers of a regional specialty. For starters, the infamous soda shake boasts a distinct recipe and trademarked identity that's built directly on its historical ties to Detroit. Coupled with its legacy placement and celebrated status in Michigan culture, there's no denying that the Boston cooler is Detroit's signature ice cream soda shake.

So, you may be asking yourself, what makes this ice cream float so special? And why the quirky name with misplaced geography? Well, let's get one thing straight: The Boston cooler isn't a float. Since the vanilla ice cream and ginger soda are blended together — not simply placed over top — Detroiters are quick to distinguish their signature soda shake from any old float. While soda fountain traditionalists might still say it's technically a type of float, albeit one with a unique preparation, the widely accepted distinction among Detroiters and food writers is that a Boston cooler's texture and experience comes from the blending.

Whereas a float is fizzy with separate textures, the Boston cooler is characterized by a smooth, creamy, almost milkshake-like consistency that you can sip through a straw. Don't get me wrong, Detroiters acknowledge the traditional preparation of ginger soda poured over vanilla ice cream but they just call it the Vernors float. While both versions make for a sweet, uniquely bold dessert-like drink, only one stands out as the city's signature. As for all the quirky names, well, we'll get into that and more.