12 Tips You Need When Making Ice Cream Floats

The ice cream float is a classic American treat that brings back nostalgic memories of a time when soda fountains were a common sight. However, you don't have to travel back in time to enjoy a delicious float. After all, we've come a long way from the spontaneous invention of the ice cream float when a drug store clerk in Philadelphia decided to add a spoonful of ice cream to his soda.

Since then, this refreshing drink has become a classic dessert — and for good reason. There's something uniquely satisfying about the creamy texture of ice cream combined with the fizzy taste of soda. However, you don't have to go out to enjoy an ice cream float. You can make this treat at home with the right approach and some creativity.

One of the best parts about making an ice cream float is that there are countless ways to customize it to your liking. You can experiment with different soda and ice cream flavors or even make both from scratch for the ultimate culinary creation. The possibilities are endless, whether you prefer the classics, like vanilla ice cream with root beer, or something more adventurous, such as honey ice cream in elderflower seltzer. From toppings and add-ins to soda alternatives and theme ideas, here are some of our best tips for making your perfect ice cream float.