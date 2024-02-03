Pre-Scoop And Freeze Ice Cream For Easy Party Prep

If you're hosting an elegant cocktail hour at home, your time may be better spent mingling with your guests than hovering over ice cream pints and scooping up servings to serve. Plan for your party hostessing duties in advance by rolling up pretty scoops of ice cream to freeze before the first attendee arrives. Then, when it is time to serve dessert, you'll simply need to shift your pre-scooped ice cream balls into dishes to offer to your eager guests.

Line up ice cream scoops on a parchment paper-covered baking sheet and store them in your freezer until it is time to offer something sweet. Whether you decide to top homemade fudgy brownies with scoops of vanilla ice cream or simply plate fruit sorbet into pretty glass dishes, your wrists will be saved and you won't have to worry about servings melting before they reach the hands of your guests. Topped with a prepared garnish like whipped cream, crushed roasted nuts, or delicate mint leaves, photos of your beautiful presentations may even find their way onto your friends' social media feeds.