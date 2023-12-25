The Messy Mistake You're Making With Silicone Molds

Flexible silicone molds are a baker's best friend for both fast cleanup and easy removal of cakes and pastries in one piece. You'll find everything from simple cake and cupcake pans to very complicated bundt and flower designs available in silicone shapes, but some bakers find cake sticking in the smaller crevices of the most intricate designs. It's tempting to spray those molds with non-stick oil spray, but that's a huge, sticky mistake.

You might have imagined that aerosol cans of oil are simply oil, but that's unfortunately not the case. Non-stick spray is also composed of emulsifiers and preservatives that allow the oil to create tiny drops and stay safe in the can before you use it. There's also a propellent that pushes the oil out of its container. All of these additives can build up on the surface of silicone as it bakes and make the surface sticky instead of providing that easy-release texture you expect.