Make Chocolate Bonbons With Rubber Silicone Molds, Not Plastic

A perfectly glossy chocolate bonbon is a work of art. Despite the laboriousness of executing these decadent confections, a pristine-looking result makes all that effort worthwhile. But given that so many things can go wrong during the chocolate-making process, it's wise to take as few risks as possible to ensure your hard work doesn't go to waste. One of the biggest tips that we stand by is using the right molds. For the best results, put down the plastic and reach for rubber silicone trays.

Silicone and plastic aren't interchangeable. While they might share similar traits, they're totally different materials that behave in totally different ways, which is important to consider when shopping for the right mold. Though factors like durability and cost definitely play a role in choosing an ideal mold, the biggest reason why you should always opt for silicone trays instead of plastic is that they're extremely user-friendly, which is a huge benefit for bonbon-making newbies.

Since silicone is a flexible and non-stick material, this means that chocolate confections can be effortlessly released from their molds without having to bang trays on the counter or pry the treats out — actions that can seriously affect the aesthetics of a dainty and delicate bonbon. That said, the ability to remove confections from their molds with ease also means that silicone molds can achieve more intricate and detailed designs, unlike plastic versions that make demolding unnecessarily complicated. But rubber silicone boasts a few other helpful qualities.