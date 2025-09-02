10 Underrated Sodas To Try For Your Next Ice Cream Float

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Remember that math problem where you had to permutate how many outfits could be made with X number of shirts and Y number of pants? It's the same situation when it comes to ice cream floats. Making your own versions of this nostalgic dessert at home allows you to tap into underrated flavors of both soda and ice cream. In this article, I'll introduce you to some of my favorite combinations, using my experience of having worked at an ice cream shop. I'll also draw considerably upon the expertise of Vanessa Mazuz, co-owner of The Parlour ice cream shop in Durham, North Carolina, and Paul Zahn, an entertaining expert.

Before we get started, it's worth reading up on a few general tips for making ice cream floats. For instance, Zahn stresses that you should make your floats as cold as you can, chilling your glasses beforehand and potentially utilizing ice cubes made from the sodas themselves. Meanwhile, Mazuz recommends adding a double scoop of ice cream to a 12-ounce soda, noting that "you want to add a little bit of soda to your glass, then the scoops, then add in [the] soda slowly, stopping when it gets foamy and letting it rest for a moment. Don't stir!"

We agree with Zahn, though, when he says that his "biggest rule for creating an ice cream float is ... there are no rules. You do you and combine all the flavors that make your palette dance!" With that in mind, let's get scooping.