10 Underrated Sodas To Try For Your Next Ice Cream Float
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Remember that math problem where you had to permutate how many outfits could be made with X number of shirts and Y number of pants? It's the same situation when it comes to ice cream floats. Making your own versions of this nostalgic dessert at home allows you to tap into underrated flavors of both soda and ice cream. In this article, I'll introduce you to some of my favorite combinations, using my experience of having worked at an ice cream shop. I'll also draw considerably upon the expertise of Vanessa Mazuz, co-owner of The Parlour ice cream shop in Durham, North Carolina, and Paul Zahn, an entertaining expert.
Before we get started, it's worth reading up on a few general tips for making ice cream floats. For instance, Zahn stresses that you should make your floats as cold as you can, chilling your glasses beforehand and potentially utilizing ice cubes made from the sodas themselves. Meanwhile, Mazuz recommends adding a double scoop of ice cream to a 12-ounce soda, noting that "you want to add a little bit of soda to your glass, then the scoops, then add in [the] soda slowly, stopping when it gets foamy and letting it rest for a moment. Don't stir!"
We agree with Zahn, though, when he says that his "biggest rule for creating an ice cream float is ... there are no rules. You do you and combine all the flavors that make your palette dance!" With that in mind, let's get scooping.
Cherry soda
When Cherry Coke was first released in 1985, it helped usher cherry cola into the mainstream. However, Coca-Cola was not the first brand to sell cherry soda; Cheerwine, which is drunk in abundance in North Carolina, has been selling cherry-flavored soda since 1917. Nowadays, you can also get cherry soda from brands like Fentiman's, which incorporates fermented ginger root extract into its product, and Sprecher, which features a touch of raw honey (this is the brand Vanessa Mazuz recommends). Meanwhile, Virgil's and Boylan cherry sodas pay particular homage to black cherries. Clearly, there is often more variation between cherry soda brands than is the case for other flavors, which sounds like an excellent excuse to experiment with more ice cream floats.
In regards to the ice cream, Mazuz suggests exploring the potential of chocolate ice cream in cherry soda floats. That makes sense, given that cherries and chocolate frequently complement one another in recipes like cherry chocolate chunk granola and cherry Garcia ice cream. In fact, you might even want to make a Black Forest ice cream float by adding kirschwasser (a type of cherry brandy) to cherry soda and chocolate ice cream. You can top it all with whipped cream and, as Mazuz notes, "topping a float with an amarena cherry is never a bad idea!"
Alternatively, make a Roy Rogers-inspired float by adding grenadine syrup to cherry cola and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The tangy flavor of pomegranate and the sweet flavor of cherry will meld beautifully, while also contrasting nicely with the brightness of vanilla.
Lemon-lime soda
Sometimes called a Snow White float, an ice cream float made with lemon-lime soda and vanilla ice cream is both refreshing and slightly tart, which helps distinguish it from some of the more full-bodied, fruitier floats on this list. Alternatively, Vanessa Mazuz recommends using sugar cane Sprite (also known as Mexican Sprite) in conjunction with a tropical fruit sorbet of your choice. Mango sorbet or pineapple sorbet could work especially well here; after all, the two fruits are commonly paired with lemons and limes in desserts and cocktails.
Making an ice cream float with lemon-lime soda is really a chance for your imagination to run wild. There's a reason why lemon juice and lime juice are used in so many recipes: Aside from playing a role in chemical reactions (such as those that help baked goods rise), the acidity of lemons and limes can help brighten dishes and enhance other flavors. So when you are browsing the grocery store and looking for the right ice cream to make the perfect lemon-lime float, think about what flavors can be brought out through the power of contrast. For instance, the tart nature of lemon-lime soda can elevate sweet flavors like strawberry, peach, berries, and lychee.
Lemon-lime soda can also go well with frozen yogurt, which is slightly tangy, or a coconut milk-based ice cream, which is sweet and creamy. Meanwhile, candied ginger and fresh mint are excellent garnishes. To evoke the flavors of key lime pie, think about adding whipped cream and lime zest. Finally, you can add an adult twist to your dessert by preparing a margarita ice cream float, perhaps with strawberry ice cream.
Orange soda
If you love Creamsicles, then you'll fall head over heels for orange soda ice cream floats. Creamsicle is actually a trademarked name, though it is commonly used to refer to any combination of orange, vanilla, and either cream or milk. The original Creamsicle can trace its roots to the early 20th century, but today, you can find recipes like Creamsicle pie, Creamsicle cheesecake, and even Creamsicle matcha lattes.
Few spinoffs come close to matching Creamsicle floats, though, which require only two ingredients: orange soda and vanilla ice cream. Here, you'll want to make sure that you use high-quality ice cream to showcase the rich, floral flavors of vanilla; to that end, consider investing in a pint of Van Leeuwen's vanilla bean ice cream. As for the soda, you can use any brand of orange soda, such as Sunkist, Fanta, or Crush. To up the ante, use an orange cream soda from a brand like Olipop or Virgil's.
Paul Zahn admits that he is "slightly obsessed with creamsicles right now — which check the box for both sweet and refreshing. The orange flavor with the silky cream finish makes for the perfect dessert drink." He notes that whipped cream and orange zest are excellent toppings for Creamsicle floats, and to balance out the artificial sweetness of soda with natural flavor, you can top your float off with a splash of orange juice. Alternatively, Zahn says that vanilla vodka can be added to make this more of an adult beverage. Finally, he notes that "a creamsicle ice cream float shooter is the perfect way to button up a dinner party." To make them, he recommends scooping out the ice cream with a melon baller.
Apple soda
Apple soda is commonplace in countries like Mexico and Taiwan, but not so much in the United States. Nevertheless, you can find brands like Manzanita Sol and Apple Sidra in many ethnic grocery stores, as well as online. Plus, Sprecher's honeycrisp apple soda and Olipop's crisp apple soda are widely available. Each brand offers different levels of sweetness and tartness, and some mimic red apples while others mimic green ones. It's therefore worth experimenting with a few brands before settling on a favorite. Alternatively, you could forgo the soda altogether and use sparkling apple cider in its place.
Naturally, apple soda lends itself well to autumnal ice cream floats. Paul Zahn recommends that you "pour some soda into a glass with ice, add some Tillamook apple crisp ice cream, [then] top with whipped cream and some caramel sauce." To make your float even more stunning, garnish it with seasonal spices like cinnamon and star anise. You can even add peanuts to your ice cream float, or thread a few pieces of candied ginger onto a skewer for a more upscale appearance.
Finally, apples have a natural affinity for custard, which is why they often appear in sweet treats like flan Parisien, a French custard tart, and Malvern pudding, a traditional English dessert. Because of that, you might want to try making your apple soda float with frozen custard instead of ice cream; the presence of eggs will add an extra layer of complexity that you cannot miss.
Grape soda
Grape soda is sold under many brand names, including Fanta, Crush, Sunkist, and Welch's. Most grape sodas use or mimic purple grapes, as suggested by their purple cans, and are sweet, aromatic, and rich. The best ones have a full-bodied flavor and mouthfeel, while the worst are reminiscent of cough syrup. Of course, you could always use sparkling grape juice in place of soda, too, if that's what floats your boat (pun intended).
Try to avoid the cloyingly sweet grape sodas in favor of more balanced varieties like Slice and Poppi; you'll be grateful for having done so when you add a sweet scoop of ice cream into your glass. The dark, complex flavors of grape soda shine when paired with a light, simple ice cream flavor like vanilla; this float is commonly referred to as a "purple cow." However, chocolate, mint, and strawberry are a few other nice pairings you could try.
When you have a can of grape soda on hand, it is also a nice opportunity to use frozen yogurt instead of ice cream. That's because the subtle tanginess of frozen yogurt pairs well with sweet, juicy grapes. Another flavor hack is to throw in some fresh herbs like rosemary or mint for a fresh twist on your ice cream float; not only will it help draw attention away from what could be an excessively sugary dessert, but your float will also appear fancier and more "grown-up." Speaking of being grown-up, if you are of legal drinking age, you might want to try spiking your float with rum.
Mexican Coca-Cola
For many people, once they've tried Mexican Coke, there's no going back. It's worth finding this cola, perhaps at an ethnic store or Mexican restaurant, to see if you can really taste a difference between Mexican Coke and the American version. Instead of high-fructose corn syrup, Mexican Coke uses cane sugar, and plenty of folks swear that it makes an obvious difference in the product's final flavor. Vanessa Mazuz is one such advocate for Mexican Coke, which she likes pairing with a Vietnamese coffee-flavored ice cream. Hopefully, finding Coke made with cane sugar won't be such a task in the coming years; indeed, Coca-Cola confirmed in 2025 that it will debut a version of Coke featuring U.S. cane sugar in the fall.
In general, Mexican Coke floats are spectacular when made with vanilla ice cream. This classic combination is sometimes referred to as a brown cow, and it might feature a drizzle of chocolate syrup to boot. Similarly, Mexican Coke floats are great when made with sweet cream ice cream. This is essentially vanilla ice cream, minus the vanilla, which gives you more of a chance to notice the sweet, subtle flavors of milk. Even coconut ice cream will work, giving your float a more tropical vibe. Feel free to top your Mexican Coke float with whipped cream, rim it with sprinkles, or even jazz it up with a squeeze of lime.
Cream soda
Cream soda shares many of the same flavors as a classic ice cream float — specifically the American version, which places a special emphasis on vanilla. Cream soda can trace its roots to the 19th century, when vanilla and either cream or egg whites were used to impart foaminess to sodas. Gradually, soda manufacturers stopped using cream, and the name became a reference to the perceived creaminess granted solely by vanilla. Even so, cream soda can look drastically different depending on the country; in Canada, for instance, cream soda is often cotton-candy adjacent when it comes to flavor, not to mention a vibrant shade of pink. If you are based in the United States, though, a few of the best cream soda brands to look out for are IBC, Boylan, and Virgil's. Vanessa Mazuz recommends Sprecher, too, which features honey.
Once you have your cream soda of choice, it's time to add in the ice cream. If you're a fan of Harry Potter, I recommend making a butterbeer float by using cream soda as the base and adding butterscotch ice cream with a drizzle of caramel sauce. For another autumnal float, Mazuz recommends pumpkin ice cream. Meanwhile, Paul Zahn says that you can prepare a dirty ice cream float by adding heavy whipping cream to an ice-cold glass of cream soda, then scooping in ice cream (perhaps chocolate). For the Full Monty, he says that you can then top this concoction with whipped cream and sprinkles.
Vanilla pairs well with sweet garnishes, so this is likewise a good opportunity to add a cookie rim to your ice cream float. Or, for fans of sweet and salty, dip the rim of your glass in salted caramel before rolling it in crushed pretzels.
Ginger ale
When it comes to ginger ale, you have a choice between dry (also known as pale) ginger ale and golden ginger ale. The former features a lighter flavor, while the latter truly capitalizes on the potent, slightly spicy nature of ginger. Vanessa Mazuz told me that Blenheim Ginger Ale is her brand of choice, and if you like a strong kick of ginger, this is indeed the bottle for you — especially the Old #3 – Red Cap variety. However, you have plenty of other options if that is not available or you like a milder soda.
For instance, I enjoy the unique flavors of Olipop ginger ale; I feel that its botanical ingredients complement and balance the ginger. Other popular ginger ale brands include Boylan and Canada Dry. To give your ginger ale an extra layer of non-alcoholic flavor, I suggest combining it with Sentia Spirits' GABA Black.
Once you have your soda, Mazuz recommends adding spiced apple cider sorbet for an autumnal float. Similarly, I suggest a scoop of masala chai ice cream if you can get your hands on a pint, or else cinnamon ice cream. For an every-season ice cream float, try making a Boston Cooler, which combines vanilla ice cream with ginger ale. If you like lemon ginger tea, try using a lemon gelato, and if you are plant-based, this is the time for your coconut milk ice cream to shine. For all of these suggestions, a drizzle of honey can help enhance the flavors and balance even the spiciest of ginger ales.
Pineapple soda
Pineapple soda is one of the least common soda varieties on this list, but it is still readily available if you know where to go. Walmart, for example, carries pineapple soda from brands like Fanta, Jarritos, and Great Value (one of its in-house brands). Other varieties of pineapple soda include those sold by Olipop, De La Calle!, and FRUGA; you can purchase some of these brands online if you cannot find them in stores.
Pineapple is a decidedly tropical flavor, so get ready to feel like you have been transported to the beach upon taking the first sip of your ice cream float. And of course, now is the time to break out those toothpick umbrellas you have been saving for just the right occasion. Perhaps the most obvious suggestion here is to make a boozy piña colada float with Malibu Coconut Rum. Whether you break out the alcohol or not, though, adding a scoop of coconut ice cream to your glass will help balance the acidity of the pineapple while ensuring an extra creamy dessert. Mango ice cream is another tropical flavor that will go well here.
Don't underestimate flavors like vanilla or caramel, either; you can even stir in a few drops of vanilla extract or spoon in a helping of caramel sauce if you'd rather not feature them as ice creams. Finally, you can take inspiration from the mind-boggling DK Crush Floats served at Universal's Epic Universe theme park; they feature pineapple soda, banana Dole Whip, a waffle cone bowl, and even caramel popcorn.
Homemade soda with your choice of simple syrup
If you have the time to do it, customizing your soda can be the key to an especially memorable ice cream float. The easiest way to make homemade soda is by purchasing or preparing simple syrup, then adding it to carbonated water. You can make simple syrup out of just about anything — even bananas. For example, if you developed a lavender latte addiction last year when Starbucks released its spring menu, you'll be happy to discover that lavender syrup can be made in just half an hour by simmering together sugar, water, and lavender buds. Sometimes, though, simple syrup may not be quite as simple, and you will need to tend to the stove while the ingredients brown. This is often the case with ingredients like butter, hazelnuts, coconut flakes, and bananas, the flavors of which truly shine after undergoing the Maillard reaction.
After making simple syrup, you'll need to add it to soda water. If you foresee many homemade sodas in your future, it may be worth investing in a SodaStream to reduce your trips to the supermarket. SodaStreams work by injecting CO2 into bottles of water, but if you're just dabbling in homemade soda, you can purchase carbonated water from brands like Perrier and Canada Dry.
Finally, it's time to pair your soda with ice cream, and for that, you can find plenty of online recipes for inspiration. Referencing a culinary textbook, such as The Flavor Bible by Andrew Dornenburg and Karen Page, can also help give you the confidence to venture out on your own.