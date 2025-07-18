If You're Looking For Vanilla Ice Cream With Top-Notch Ingredients, Buy This Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Perusing grocery-store freezer aisles is far different these days, especially when it comes to ice cream. Premium brands line the frozen chambers, often standing out for things like superior ingredients, fewer additives, and higher prices. While many premium-level ice cream and everyday favorites come packed with goodies, there's something deliciously simple about plain vanilla ice cream, as noted in our list of 13 popular vanilla ice cream brands ranked by ingredient quality. The one that landed on top of that side-by-side comparison is the one-and-only: Van Leeuwen Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.

Van Leeuwen started in 2008 as a yellow scoop-truck operation on the streets of New York City, and despite stellar growth and popularity, it basically sticks to a throwback minimalist philosophy of making ice cream with simple, natural ingredients. They've branched out with creative flair over the years, but the company's core vanilla-bean flavor stays true to French-style custard traditions rarely found in modern mass-marketed ice creams.

Top-notch ingredients are crucial for balancing all those characteristics, which the company calls "only good ingredients you can pronounce." It's all about simplicity, with an ingredient list specifying milk, cream, cane sugar, egg yolks, vanilla extract (grain alcohol, vanilla bean), salt, and vanilla bean. But that last one brings a defining twist: This ice cream is made with cold-ground whole Tahitian vanilla beans.