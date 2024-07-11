A Cookie Rim Is The Finishing Touch Your Ice Cream Float Deserves

Sometimes a dollop of whipped cream and a cherry on top are all you need when making an ice cream float. However, there's a way to give your decadent dessert an even better finishing touch — one it deserves. This finishing touch involves the glass itself because you'll be giving it a makeover with a nifty cookie rim that looks and tastes great.

To make the cookie rim, first crush your favorite cookies in a ziplock bag before transferring to a shallow bowl. Dip the rim of your glass in water, milk, syrup, or honey. You can also use freshly squeezed lemon juice —the point is just to get that rim wet. Once moistened, dip the rim of the prepared glass into the crushed cookies to make the cookie rim.

Be as creative with flavors as you'd like for your rim. In fact, it doesn't have to be made from only cookies. You can crush freeze dried fruits, candies, or chocolates along with cookies to line the rim; or use sprinkles or popping candy. If you're set on making an alcoholic dessert, you can even draw inspiration from your favorite flavorful cocktail rims, including spices like cinnamon. Imagine a boozy ice cream float with a rum and root beer base, vanilla ice cream, and a fun cookie rim made with crushed snickerdoodle cookies and ground cinnamon.