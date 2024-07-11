A Cookie Rim Is The Finishing Touch Your Ice Cream Float Deserves
Sometimes a dollop of whipped cream and a cherry on top are all you need when making an ice cream float. However, there's a way to give your decadent dessert an even better finishing touch — one it deserves. This finishing touch involves the glass itself because you'll be giving it a makeover with a nifty cookie rim that looks and tastes great.
To make the cookie rim, first crush your favorite cookies in a ziplock bag before transferring to a shallow bowl. Dip the rim of your glass in water, milk, syrup, or honey. You can also use freshly squeezed lemon juice —the point is just to get that rim wet. Once moistened, dip the rim of the prepared glass into the crushed cookies to make the cookie rim.
Be as creative with flavors as you'd like for your rim. In fact, it doesn't have to be made from only cookies. You can crush freeze dried fruits, candies, or chocolates along with cookies to line the rim; or use sprinkles or popping candy. If you're set on making an alcoholic dessert, you can even draw inspiration from your favorite flavorful cocktail rims, including spices like cinnamon. Imagine a boozy ice cream float with a rum and root beer base, vanilla ice cream, and a fun cookie rim made with crushed snickerdoodle cookies and ground cinnamon.
Cookie rims can guide the ice cream and drink combo for your ice cream float
Once you have an idea on how you want to make the cookie rim, this can guide you on building your ice cream float with different flavor combinations. For instance, if you're making a cookie rim with crushed chocolate chip cookies, the standard vanilla ice cream and root beer float combination would work beautifully. But let's say you're making a cookie rim with crushed brownies. In this case, you might want to try our hot cocoa mix ice cream float. Use vanilla ice cream or a coffee-based ice cream to enjoy a very chocolatey frozen treat.
For a fruitier spin, add freeze dried fruit to the rim. For your float, choose a fruity sparkling water and combine it with a refreshing sorbet. You can make a piña colada themed float by lining the rim with coconut shreds as well as crushed coconut macaroons. For the ice cream, use a coconut sorbet and add pineapple juice. Top it with fresh pineapple chunks and a dollop of whipped cream. The possibilities for creative ice cream floats are endless — just start with a fun cookie rim and go from there.