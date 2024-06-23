For The Absolute Best Ice Cream Float, Just Add Hot Cocoa Mix

Ice cream floats are delicious and simple to make: Just add some ice cream on top of soda, like root beer, and voila — you get a creamy, refreshing drink that foams, fizzes, and mesmerizes. For some ideas to help you make your next ice cream float even better, check out our recommendation for the best ice cream and soda pairings for the perfect float. Or step away from classic ice cream soda floats and make a hot cocoa float instead.

Yes, you can make ice cream floats without using soda by using hot cocoa mix instead to make the absolute best ice cream float at home. Imagine a glass of hot cocoa, but instead of topping it with whipped cream, you top it with your favorite ice cream. The ice cream floats on top and, once mixed into the hot cocoa, you get a whole new cold drink: a delicious hot chocolate float. It'll be thick and creamy and absolutely perfect.

To make a hot cocoa ice cream float, first choose a hot cocoa mix. We recommend checking out our list of 19 hot cocoa mixes ranked from worst to best. Take a parfait glass or tall glass and coat the inside with hot chocolate or fudge sauce. Freeze the glass, then make the hot cocoa according to the instructions on the packaging. Add the hot cocoa to the cold glass, top with your favorite ice cream and more chocolate sauce, and enjoy.