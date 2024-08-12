Ditch Frozen Drinks And Enjoy Margarita Ice Cream Floats For The Rest Of The Summer

Frozen margaritas are summer favorites, veritable tequila-spiked slushies that provide a zesty and sweet pairing for chips and guacamole or a tasty plate of tacos. While there's nothing wrong with a tequila-spiked frozen drink, you can ditch the shaved ice for the ultimate frozen upgrade by adding a scoop of ice cream to your next margarita.

As evidenced by boozy milkshakes, White Russians, and rum-raisin ice cream, alcohol and dairy are a worthy pairing. A scoop of ice cream is the sweet, creamy complement to add richness and volume to a margarita's tangy citrus mixers. It'll also bring out the sweet notes of agave in tequila while also balancing its spicy, alcoholic finish. To make a true ice cream float out of a margarita, add a pour of lemon-lime soda or soda water to a classic margarita on the rocks recipe. The bubbles will give the margarita float that characteristic refreshing crispness while the tequila will provide a warming richness to match the luxuriousness of the ice cream.

A margarita float uses ice cream to keep the drink cool and to infuse it with creaminess. So, instead of pouring the mixers and tequila over ice cubes, you'll be pouring them over a scoop of ice cream. You could even prepare the floats in advance by scooping the ice cream into cocktail glasses to store in the freezer until you're ready to build the cocktail.