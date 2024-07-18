Reese Witherspoon's Watermelon Margarita Is The Star Of Summer Cocktails

To make Reese Witherspoon's watermelon margarita, you'll need tequila, fresh watermelon juice or puree, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and mint. In an Instagram video, Witherspoon demonstrates how to make this cocktail, and the first step might just be what makes it so special: hug the tequila! While the recipe calls for only 1 ½ ounces of it, Witherspoon cheekily splashes in a bit more for good measure. She shakes up the rest of the liquids (1 ounce of each) and mint with ice in a shaker, pours it in a glass, and garnishes it with a slice of watermelon and a few mint leaves.

While this winning combination of watermelon and mint lends itself well to this particular margarita, it works nicely in other drinks, too. First, it would be a mistake to overlook the classic minty cocktail, the mojito. This watermelon mint mojito is a great substitute for the margarita if you don't have any tequila at home, but do have rum. If you're more of a wine person, this summery watermelon sangria is made with vodka, Grand Marnier, and sauvignon blanc. If frozen is for you, try a creamy frozen watermelon cocktail, which calls for pink gin and peach schnapps, or this frozen watermelon mezcal margarita recipe. However, if you're going to go for a margarita, give Witherspoon's a try — it's the star of the show this summer.