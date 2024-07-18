Reese Witherspoon's Watermelon Margarita Is The Star Of Summer Cocktails
If you're searching for a pink drink that is reminiscent of something Elle Woods from "Legally Blonde" would sip on while floating in her pool, look no further. Reese Witherspoon is the ultimate guide for those looking to have a fun and relaxing summer with her lighthearted movies and book club recommendations alone, but she's taken her leading role a step further with her delicious watermelon margarita recipe.
Shaken and served on the rocks or blended, a margarita is always a great drink choice to beat the heat. Whether you prefer a classic frozen margarita, a frozen strawberry margarita, or something a bit more complex like a spicy grapefruit mezcal margarita, this tried-and-true tequila cocktail has many variations that will keep you cool. However, there is nothing more refreshing than the combination of watermelon and mint, with the mint's cool and crisp feel complementing the watermelon's sweet and sour notes. And that's why Witherspoon's watermelon margarita takes center stage in the spotlight of the summer sun.
How to make this watermelon margarita
To make Reese Witherspoon's watermelon margarita, you'll need tequila, fresh watermelon juice or puree, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and mint. In an Instagram video, Witherspoon demonstrates how to make this cocktail, and the first step might just be what makes it so special: hug the tequila! While the recipe calls for only 1 ½ ounces of it, Witherspoon cheekily splashes in a bit more for good measure. She shakes up the rest of the liquids (1 ounce of each) and mint with ice in a shaker, pours it in a glass, and garnishes it with a slice of watermelon and a few mint leaves.
While this winning combination of watermelon and mint lends itself well to this particular margarita, it works nicely in other drinks, too. First, it would be a mistake to overlook the classic minty cocktail, the mojito. This watermelon mint mojito is a great substitute for the margarita if you don't have any tequila at home, but do have rum. If you're more of a wine person, this summery watermelon sangria is made with vodka, Grand Marnier, and sauvignon blanc. If frozen is for you, try a creamy frozen watermelon cocktail, which calls for pink gin and peach schnapps, or this frozen watermelon mezcal margarita recipe. However, if you're going to go for a margarita, give Witherspoon's a try — it's the star of the show this summer.