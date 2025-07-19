14 Popular Grape Soda Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best

What's with all the hate on grape-flavored things? Nobody wants the purple Skittles or grape-flavored lollipops, and the fruity flavor is often all that's left after grubby hands have pawed through Halloween basket candy. If you ask me, grape doesn't deserve to be relegated to flavor purgatory. It deserves just as much spotlight as any other fruit flavor, even — or maybe especially — when it comes to soda.

Is it a bold claim if I say it's time for grape soda to have a moment in the spotlight? Different orange sodas get enough affection, and we all know that dirty sodas are having their five minutes of fame. I figured it was high time to give grape soda some recognition, in the form of a comprehensive ranking. I visited local grocers (including a shop stocked with vintage soda bottles) and grabbed one of every grape soda I could find. The most important factor in this ranking was the flavor of each soda, though secondary factors (like whether it was pre- or probiotic) played a secondary role in the ordering below.

