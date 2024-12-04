12 Ramune Soda Flavors, Ranked

The older I get, the more my enjoyment for sippable treats grows, and so do my refreshment options. In nearly every cash wrap, I'm tempted by increasingly cutely branded beverages whispering for me to coil my grip around their brightly colored vessels. But I've sampled some true duds (Mtn Dew Code Red, Coke Blak, and Hint Water, to name a few), so to spare myself, I mediated on which of all my carbonated buddies comes through most often and came up with one answer: Ramune.

My relationship with Ramune dates back to elementary school when our family's Japanese exchange student gifted me the blue bottle, the name of which translates to English roughly as "lemonade." Though my recollection of Ramune only recalls a sprinkling of lemon notes mingling with other ethereal whiffs of cotton candy, orange blossoms, and tropical effervescence, I think of the soda fondly and admire its ability to produce an entirely new genre or craving into the world of soft drinks despite its clunky translation.

A Japanese concoction sold in iconic Codd-neck bottles might be best known for the blue marble its fans must unleash into the bottle's neck before sipping. Found in most Asian supermarkets and ramen restaurants, I've recently spotted Ramune in 7-Elevens, conventional grocery stores, and even movie theater concession stands. Since Ramune premiered in 1884, its catalog of flavors has ballooned into a dozen options (that I could find), and to double-check my own opinions, I audited each flavor and ranked them all below, from worst to best.

