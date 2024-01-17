Where Are Korean Shine Muscat Grapes And Why Are They Expensive?

We consume over 2000 types of fruits in the world, per Study. Of those, there are thousands more varieties, some rarer than others. Rare can mean exotic fruits that are naturally occurring, like the dangerously tasty monstera deliciosa or fruits that you didn't know were man-made. Food scientists are culinary alchemists; imagine knowing how to invent the ideal version of your favorite fruit or vegetable.

Originating from the modest-sized yet ever-innovative island of Japan, Shine Muscat grapes are a new man-made variety causing a serious stir amongst grape lovers. They meet every requirement for being highly sought after and, in only a short period, have developed a large following across Asia. Korea now competes with Japan as the region's top manufacturer of Shine Muscat grapes. The luxury fruit market has become so popular there that Shine Muscats now comprise 42 percent of the total land area that Korea designates for grape growing, per Korea JoongAng Daily. According to Nikkei Asia, in 2021, Korea's export of Shine Muscats had even grown to exceed Japan's by five times in terms of value.

Beyond being rare, Shine Muscat grapes are fine-tuned for maximum succulence and cost considerably more than your usual oval-shaped niblet. People even give them as gifts on special occasions. Do Shine Muscat grapes have a transformative taste, or are they simply a passing trend? To help clear up all the rumors on the grapevine, join us for a deep dive into Shine Muscats.