​​5 Boozy Ice Cream Float Ideas For Your Summer Parties

Planning a summer party requires plenty of snacks, treats, and sweets to satisfy your guests. The humble ice cream float is a perfect dessert for any summertime get-together for the infinite number of refreshing combinations you can choose. If you're a fan of potent beverages, the boozy ice cream float is a perfect riff on a classic dessert that is sure to please. When you want to enjoy all the delightful flavors of summer while beating the heat and enjoying a gentle buzz, mix up a batch of spiked ice cream floats that use notes of berries, piña colada cocktails, pink lemonade, old fashioned root beer, and peaches.

Ideally made by adding a scoop of ice cream to a carbonated beverage, there are plenty of clever variations you can make with each float that will accommodate different taste preferences and levels of potency. In fact, any of these ice cream floats can be made with or without alcohol. When hosting a party, just make sure to clearly label and separate alcoholic beverages from non-alcoholic ones to avoid confusion. All of these delicious floats are easy to prepare and you can even set up a dessert station complete with cups, ice cream scoops, mixers, and printed suggestions for how to prepare a complementary combination of these seasonal flavors.