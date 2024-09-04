15 Cream Sodas, Ranked Worst To Best

The very first cream soda formula is believed to be a concoction credited to E.M. Sheldon, and published by Michigan Farmer in 1852 — but it tasted quite different back then. Other than sugar, the original cream soda recipe didn't include any of the expected soda ingredients, but instead featured milk and eggs. While modern-day cream soda has a taste to match its name, this beverage doesn't contain any actual cream. Regardless of ingredients, the basics that now define this soft drink are simple: a sweet, creamy soda with notes of vanilla.

I grew up adoring cream soda, and was always under the impression that all types were created equal. As it turns out, different cream soda brands have a wide variety of characteristics. Some are a syrupy sweet beverage, while others offer a more subtle taste and extra carbonation. To me, the perfect cream soda has a lot of bubbles and a creamy taste without being sickly sweet. A top-shelf cream soda would taste like a frosty glass of plain seltzer with a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream melted into it.

I was eager to go on a treasure hunt for the best cream sodas out there, because the drink's fan base is nothing if not passionate. After making sure to chill each bottle before pouring myself a glass, I taste-tested each of the following brands, ranking them by considering the levels of sweetness, carbonation, and creaminess.