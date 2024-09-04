15 Cream Sodas, Ranked Worst To Best
The very first cream soda formula is believed to be a concoction credited to E.M. Sheldon, and published by Michigan Farmer in 1852 — but it tasted quite different back then. Other than sugar, the original cream soda recipe didn't include any of the expected soda ingredients, but instead featured milk and eggs. While modern-day cream soda has a taste to match its name, this beverage doesn't contain any actual cream. Regardless of ingredients, the basics that now define this soft drink are simple: a sweet, creamy soda with notes of vanilla.
I grew up adoring cream soda, and was always under the impression that all types were created equal. As it turns out, different cream soda brands have a wide variety of characteristics. Some are a syrupy sweet beverage, while others offer a more subtle taste and extra carbonation. To me, the perfect cream soda has a lot of bubbles and a creamy taste without being sickly sweet. A top-shelf cream soda would taste like a frosty glass of plain seltzer with a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream melted into it.
I was eager to go on a treasure hunt for the best cream sodas out there, because the drink's fan base is nothing if not passionate. After making sure to chill each bottle before pouring myself a glass, I taste-tested each of the following brands, ranking them by considering the levels of sweetness, carbonation, and creaminess.
15. C&C Vanilla Cream
Having been around since 1865, C&C Soda is one of the old-timers on this list. It didn't reach American shelves until 1955, but it later became popular in New York, and I still see C&C stocked in the region's grocery stores these days. As a budget-friendly option, C&C sodas get the job done. Most of the flavors are good enough to swap for big-name brands, like its lemon-lime and orange sodas — but C&C's cream soda isn't up to par.
It's not bad, it just lacks the standard cream-soda characteristics, with the most important being that signature creaminess. The label specifies this beverage as vanilla cream soda, and C&C does deliver on that front. The soda has a potent vanilla flavor, and if anything it tastes closer to a vanilla cola than a cream soda. Even when comparing C&C against other brown cream sodas, I could see the distinct difference in hue. The others all have an amber glow, whereas C&C is much darker, more like a standard root beer. As a vanilla-forward soda, C&C fits the bill, but if you're seeking a creamier pop, you'll want to keep on shopping.
14. Chubby Cream Scream Soda
Chubby's colorful sodas are clearly targeting youngsters, but I couldn't resist giving it a try. Plus, it only cost 50 cents. Between the tiny round shape of the bottle and the playful yellow-capped kid on the label, these drinks are all about fun. Unlike the other technicolored Chubby flavors, the cream soda — or "Cream Scream" — is transparent ... but the flavor isn't so crystal clear.
You'd expect an overwhelmingly sweet flavor to match the kid-friendly cartoon branding, but the taste of this is far from that. While there's definitely a sweet creaminess to it, this soda has a unique botanical flavor that stands out more. Chubby's cream soda was mostly saved from last place because of its palm-shaped bottle and radical surfing mascot, but it does have its own distinct taste that proves hard to resist. It's certainly not the best cream soda out there, but it's a fun option that unexpectedly adds more vitamin C to your diet.
13. Polar Diet Cream Soda
Polar Beverages is well-known for its seltzers, which were first created by Dennis Crowley in 1882, but the company has also launched a bunch of additional beverage lines that now include classic sodas. Polar's pop lineup comes in a rainbow of colors, with the most golden-hued option being its cream soda.
For some reason, it was nearly impossible for me to track down the regular version of Polar's cream soda in New York City, but the diet variety seems to be everywhere in the Big Apple. I can usually call out the taste of aspartame in a split second, but Polar's diet cream soda has such a bold flavor that I almost missed it. That accomplishment ranks this calorie-free cream soda higher than I would expect, especially being stacked against other options that don't skimp on sugar.
12. Bedessee Cream Soda
The folks behind Bedessee Imports have been supplying tasty international food products for decades, but they also craft their own soda in-house. Their West Indian cream soda is unlike any other variation of this drink that I've ever had. Its taste is perfectly subtle and smooth, but without the familiar vanilla essence generally associated with cream sodas.
This soda's delicate carbonation gives it the smoothest sip, giving off a creamy sensation without any need for vanilla, though this changes the flavor profile from what I consider to be a true cream soda. It has the same herbal undertones that I picked up in other Caribbean-made cream sodas, but not too strong. Bedessee's cream soda is mildly sweet, and overall it's a satisfying and mellow clear soda, but it's not what I was looking for when compiling this list.
11. Mug Cream Soda
As a first-timer, I had higher hopes for Mug. When scouring NYC for cream soda, this was one of the easiest brands to locate, but after a quick Google search I realized how fortunate New Yorkers may be. Folks online have been on the hunt for it, with many commenting about how rare Mug cream soda is in some states.
The hype may have messed with my expectations, but I found Mug really lacking in flavor. It's definitely creamy, which could be where the appeal comes in, but the underlying notes align closer to root beer than cream soda. Mug's cream soda is made with yucca extract, which is known to help create the frothy effect that extra-creamy beverages have. Mug certainly achieves this mouthfeel, with a little more sweetness than I'd like, but if there were any hints of vanilla it would glide to a much higher ranking. Perhaps this is why Mug is better known among root beer brands.
10. Zevia Cream Soda
Zevia is on the younger side compared to the old-school cream soda proprietors on this list, as the company was only created in 2007. Sugary soda will never go out of style, but it's nice to have more natural options to appeal to a variety of dietary preferences — and calorie-free Zevia Cream Soda was surprisingly delicious. It's really light and refreshing, which is rare among cream sodas. It has a subtle vanilla flavor like Bedessee, but with much more carbonation, so it's also crisp.
If it weren't for the rhyming brand name, I may not have guessed that this soda was sweetened with stevia. There aren't any lingering flavors that I often associate with alternative sweeteners, which may be due to the heavy carbonation. Glass bottles are typically my preference for any soda, but there is something special about cracking open an ice-cold can. I've tried every vanilla-flavored seltzer I could get my hands on over the years, in hopes of finding a low-sugar alternative to occasionally fuel my cream soda obsession, but nothing ever measured up. That is, until now. When compared to Polar's diet cream soda, Zevia wins by a landslide, explaining why it's one of the more popular zero-sugar sodas.
9. Solo Cream Soda
I try not to buy products just because of the label, but I can't help if it draws me in from across the aisle. Solo's bright red label contrasts with the pale, nearly transparent color of this cream soda, featuring a charming illustration of an airplane and the brand's go-getter aviator icon. This is another Caribbean-born cream soda, and it shares the same distinct flavor notes as the others on this list: slightly herbaceous and not overly sweet. While its botanical notes introduce a touch of bitterness, the ultra-creaminess of each sip balances that out.
Much like the other clear cream sodas, Solo's carbonation is softer than most of the darker versions, and it has a more complex finish. The herbal aroma is reminiscent of anise, which plays nicely with the soda's sugar content and appears to be the source behind the mysteriously creamy mouthfeel. With vanilla forever being associated with all things creamy, we're often waiting for that taste to hit our tongues once we pinpoint the texture, but that never comes with Solo cream soda. This doesn't have any vanilla undertones, but it's certainly not missing any flavor.
8. Olipop Cream Soda
A lot of brands have introduced health-conscious sodas that focus on removing sugary ingredients, but it wasn't until somewhat recently that companies considered adding nutritional value as well. Olipop is marketed as actively supporting gut health with prebiotics.
You wouldn't guess this extra-creamy and rich cream soda is good for digestion, but it's packed with beneficial ingredients. It might be low in sugar and full of fiber, but that's not what led me to rank this cream soda above others. It's simply the taste. Olipop's cream soda might be as close as you'll get to an ice cream float in a can. There's no subtlety with this soda. The thick consistency and bold vanilla flavor give it an incredibly creamy texture without being excessively sweet.
7. Jamaican Choice Cream Soda
This clear cream soda is the last one from the Caribbean on this list, and it's now one of my new favorites. Jamaican Choice is all about creating aromatic fruity sodas, so the cream soda came highly anticipated. For an easy-to-drink sweet soda, this one is flawless. Its motto, "Taste of the Islands," holds true here, with unmatched creaminess without an overwhelming vanilla taste. It has just the right amount of sweetness with very light carbonation, so it's delicately smooth and refreshingly bright. Jamaican Choice doesn't carry the same herbaceous notes as the other clear cream sodas on this list, only delicate creamy nuances.
Other than a tropical illustration, the label is rather mysterious. It does without the typical slogans and catchy branding we see printed on most products, but the delicious taste says it all.
6. A&W Cream Soda
When thinking of old-fashioned soda pop, A&W is one of the first companies that comes to mind. The company's roots stretch back to 1919, and root beer was its first claim to fame, with the affiliated restaurant chain flourishing during the following decades. Nowadays, A&W's cream soda is one of the brand's defining products.
People seem to either despise A&W's cream soda or dream about it. The great divide often comes back to its frothy consistency and sweetness, both of which make it a winner in my book. The distinct frothiness could be linked to the ingredient it shares with Mug's cream soda — yucca extract.
A&W does stand out from the other cream sodas, but it's not everyone's cup of tea. All of these cream sodas have different characteristics, but A&W has a distinctly creamy sweetness that almost tastes like drinking Tootsie Rolls. I won't say drinkable candy is a bad thing, because it's undeniably delicious and enough to earn this cream soda sixth place on this list, but a small glass is really all I can enjoy before needing a palate cleanse.
5. Dr. Brown's Original Cream Soda
We're now entering the top five of our list, when ranking becomes more and more challenging. After sipping A&W, Dr. Brown's is a nice change. It's far less syrupy, with a much lighter, fizzy taste. This beverage is generally adored, having every quality that people look for in a quality cream soda — sweet, creamy, fizzy, flavorful, and smooth. Although it's widely available, this drink tastes like it's been crafted with the same care as if it were whipped up in an old-time soda fountain.
Dating back to 1869, Dr. Brown's has to be one of the most balanced and beloved brands out there, especially in its native NYC. With its cans commonly tucked away in bodegas and markets, Dr. Brown's soda is a true piece of New York. The brand won lifelong customers with its black cherry soda, and, oddly enough, celery-flavored soda, and the iconic cream soda wins even more hearts. This refreshing yet creamy concoction is one of Dr.Brown's most famous beverages for good reason.
4. Stewart's Cream Soda
Stewart's has always been my favorite cream soda, but after getting acquainted with a few other contenders, it's been demoted to number four. Don't let that imply that I hold anything but love for Stewart's caramel-colored soda; a decision just had to be made. This soda manages to have an initial crisp taste, followed by a thick, creamy texture.
Unlike its sugary predecessors, Stewart's Cream Soda is made with real cane sugar, which makes all the difference. The natural sugar blends into the other ingredients to bring out notes of vanilla and honey. It has an earthiness similar to a traditional root beer, but with a much creamier taste. Quillaia is often found in root beer, and its inclusion in this cream soda may be the secret ingredient behind its bold taste. Aside from the inclusion of yucca root in the cream sodas by A&W and Mug, Stewart's is the first product on this list to include anything remotely similar to root beer, which is what gives its cream soda that unique complexity.
3. Virgil's Vanilla Cream Soda
What sets these final few sodas apart is a minor, yet notable, detail — essentially, each is just a bit creamier than what came before. As smooth as Stewart's cream soda is, Virgil's is decadently rich. It has a vanilla-like creaminess that could be mistaken for a melted milkshake. The recipe includes cane sugar, just as Stewart's does, but the manufacturers go a step further by staying away from artificial flavors or preservatives altogether.
Virgil's cream soda features a natural vanilla cream flavor, eschewing the use of synthetic additives while refusing to include GMO ingredients or high-fructose corn syrup. The resulting rich vanilla aroma makes this cream soda taste like a special dessert, and I have yet to find that depth in products by another brand.
2. Boylan Bottling Creme Soda
Boylan Bottling is one of the best craft soda brands, and all of its products are delicious, but the Creme Soda is one of a kind. It tastes like a fight against science, somehow being both creamy and refreshing. This fizzy soda tickles its way down the throat, leaving a smooth, warming sensation in its wake. It should be fairly simple to pinpoint how carbonated a beverage is, but we don't always consider the size and nature of the bubbles in our drinks. Boylan's soda has notably small bubbles that brighten each sip and add dimension.
Boylan Bottling is another company that proudly uses cane sugar, as well as another natural ingredient that is surprisingly rare in cream sodas — pure vanilla extract. That addition really gives this drink that vanilla-bean ice cream effect. On top of being delicious, it's sealed in a curved glass bottle that looks elegantly timeless.
1. IBC Cream Soda
Here we have it, an easy-drinking cream soda clearly inspired by a root beer float. IBC is bold in taste but surprisingly light. Other cream sodas that share its thin consistency have more subtle flavors, but not this cream soda. Each sip is smooth and creamy with traces of vanilla. This caramel-colored soda is extra fizzy, making it one of the few thirst-quenching cream sodas. This is ultimately what scooted IBC's glass bottle to the top of the list, just barely beating out Boylan. The two share similar qualities, especially since IBC also uses cane sugar, but I could drink IBC's smooth cream soda all day.
Like many other old-school cream soda producers, IBC has a long history, but the brand stays focused on what it does well. The company began in 1919, and yet IBC only produces three varieties of pop. Luckily, one of them is this divine cream soda.
Methodology
The 15 cream sodas on this list were chosen based on accessibility and affordability. There are many cream soda makers out there, but several of them proved difficult to locate outside of certain regions. These selected brands are either mass-produced or easily obtainable, whether locally near my home in NYC, or online.
To determine the ranking, I tasted each soda from a glass. Each variety was chilled in the fridge before the tasting, so that every glassful was icy cold. The lowest-ranking cream sodas have little to no creaminess or signature vanilla flavor. The best cream sodas on the list are bubbly, creamy, and pleasantly sweet.