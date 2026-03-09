Review: Erewhon's $21 Birthday Wish Smoothie By Barbie Isn't Nearly Kenough

Erewhon, the trendy health-conscious grocery and specialty store chain, has become a big deal in Los Angeles in recent years. Thanks largely to Hailey Bieber and her titular smoothie, the Erewhon Tonic Bar is the go-to meeting place for influencers and health-conscious Angelinos with money to spend.

The latest concoction crafted by Erewhon marketing executives is the Birthday Wish Smoothie by Barbie. Released on the doll's official birthday, March 9, it marks the day that Barbie first debuted to the world in 1959. To celebrate, Erewhon launched its newest smoothie: a pink and yellow drink topped with sprinkles, making for a pretty Barbie-esque presentation.

Some of the proceeds from every drink sold by Erewhon will go toward the Barbie Dream Gap Project, a project aimed at closing the gender parity gap in education and in the workplace. Erewhon will donate $2 per smoothie sold from now until April 8, the duration that the limited-edition Birthday Wish Smoothie by Barbie is available in stores.