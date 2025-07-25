How To Make A Smoothie That Tastes Like It Was Prepared By A Pro

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes you just crave a thick, flavorful smoothie — and the energy boost that comes with it. But visiting your favorite smoothie shop isn't always convenient or cost-efficient. The good news is that making them at home is a simple, satisfying way to get your smoothie fix while also taking charge of nutrition goals. It lets you control the ingredients, flavors, and portions, while fulfilling those gotta-have hankerings. That said, it can be overwhelming getting everything just right as a smoothie-making newbie, or taking things next-level for ultimate perfection.

That's why we reached out to an expert in the field, Lori Primavera, VP of R&D and Product Marketing for Smoothie King. With over 1,000 locations, we figure she knows a thing or two about making smoothies. Fortunately, that knowledge and insight sets us all up for at-home success. First up is using the right kind of blender and controlling the settings. "At Smoothie King, we only use Vitamix blenders but understand not everyone would have one of those at home (though we highly recommend!)" she says. Essentially, a home blender just needs to be high-powered in order to thoroughly combine all ingredients. Then she suggests how to get the mixture right: "Start off blending at a low speed to incorporate all of the ingredients, then blend on high to get to your desired consistency."

Apart from equipment and operational techniques, the ingredients and prep work are primary considerations. So are layering techniques and keeping the "smooth" in a "smoothie."