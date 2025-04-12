We Started Spiking These Smoothies With Bourbon And We're Never Going Back
There are several ways to tweak all of those refreshing smoothie recipes you might be starting to get sick of. You can top them with fruit and create a vibrant tropical smoothie bowl or chocolate coconut bowl, add ice cream and make a creamy banana pudding milkshake, or sprinkle them with a crunchy brown sugar crumble. Or you can go one step further if you're a semi-responsible adult and whip out your favorite bourbon for a delicious spiked treat.
No, we're not kidding. There are so many ways to enjoy bourbon in foods and drinks other than traditional cocktails, and one of our favorites is to add a splash to fruit smoothies. The smokiness of the spirit complements sweet, ripe ingredients like berries and bananas, adding a slight kick that will transport you right to a beachside resort. Bourbon also tastes great with cinnamon, making it the perfect addition to a cinnamon banana walnut smoothie or this tahini smoothie with cardamom and dates.
The best fruits to pair with bourbon
Chris Stewart, the owner and executive chef at The Glass Onion in Charleston, South Carolina, and Ranveer Brar, chef and owner of Kashkan Restaurants, previously spoke to Tasting Table about adding bourbon to unexpected foods that you would usually serve for breakfast. Their advice was to pair the liquor with a blackberry, raspberry, or blueberry smoothie. This black forest smoothie is ideal, as is an avocado blueberry smoothie.
But there's nothing stopping you experimenting beyond those chefs' suggestions. If you want to get creative, just add a shot of bourbon and any frozen fruit you enjoy to a blender with some milk, honey, and a few spoons of yogurt. A vanilla one works especially well, complementing the natural vanilla flavor of bourbon, while Greek yogurt will help thicken the smoothie. Chocolate is also a great bourbon pairing, so a spoon of cocoa powder wouldn't go astray. The same goes for a final swirl of caramel sauce and a few nuts.
If you want to take inspiration from this old-fashioned vanilla milkshake recipe, use cream instead of milk when blending or top your smoothie with some whipped cream. Just make sure to choose your bourbon carefully when boozing up a milkshake, if that's the direction you end up going in. You don't really need to use anything fancy, so save the best bourbon brands for a smoked old fashioned or a classic Manhattan cocktail. And if you're not a bourbon fan, here are some other liquors that turn your smoothie into a cocktail. It's 5 o'clock somewhere, right?