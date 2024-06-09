Peach Cobbler Smoothie With Brown Sugar Crumble Recipe

The only thing better than coming home from the farmer's market with a bag full of fresh peaches is the warm, gooey cobbler that ends up on the table the following day. The perfect summer dessert, peach cobbler is sweet, juicy, and warm, with a crumbly topping that adds a sugary crunch to the tender peaches. This smoothie recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn turns this favorite summer dessert into a cold and refreshing smoothie topped with a crunchy brown sugar crumble.

A more nutritious version of the classic dessert, this smoothie is filled with banana, peaches, yogurt, milk, and dates for a naturally sweetened, creamy, fresh treat you can enjoy any time of day, from breakfast in the morning to dessert in the evening. The crumble topping contains oats, making it a suitable (though sugary) breakfast food as it serves to replicate granola and sweetens the peachy puree. Next time you're craving peach cobbler for breakfast (this happens to all of us, right?), turn to this smoothie for a creamy and refreshing option instead.