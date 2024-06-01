16 Liquors That Turn Your Smoothie Into A Cocktail

Tequila may be most famous in the cocktail world for the bright and bold margarita. But it makes a wonderful addition to many drinks, including turning a tropical mango smoothie into a grown-up delight. The strong, earthy notes of tequila contrast perfectly with the sweet flavors of the fruit and create a balanced drink that is lively and satisfying.

To make the smoothie base, you will first have to prepare the mango. The large stone in the middle can make this difficult, but you can get around this by cutting a mango "hedgehog" style. Cut around either side of the stone to remove the two large mango "cheeks". Make vertical slices with the knife, without cutting all the way through, then repeat horizontally to create a criss-cross pattern. You can then push the skin of each wedge upward, slide your knife under the squares, and watch them easily fall off onto your cutting board.

Add the mango cubes to the blender along with coconut water and a generous squeeze of lime. You can also incorporate other fruits such as pineapple if you wish. Add a shot of tequila and blend to a smooth mixture. Pour into a cocktail glass and enjoy.