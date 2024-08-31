15 Ways To Enjoy Bourbon In Breakfast Dishes And Drinks

Move over, mimosas. The caramel notes of bourbon make this tipple a top choice for morning sips and eats. We've compiled some delightful breakfast uses for it, and although there are many types of bourbon, most of the time you can use your personal preference for these ideas.

We consulted with a couple of chefs to help us come up with the most interesting options for combining bourbon and breakfast at home. Chris Stewart is the owner and executive chef at The Glass Onion in Charleston, South Carolina. He notes that bourbon works particularly well with sweeter options because the spirit is aged in burnt barrels, which leads to a vanilla flavor profile. Ranveer Brar is a chef and owner of Kashkan Restaurants, focusing on showcasing Indian cuisine. Brar shares a few ways to devour bourbon as a cooking ingredient in a variety of breakfast recipes.

Most of these concepts for enjoying bourbon with breakfast do include something sweet, but there is a lot of flexibility. Whether you're a bourbon enthusiast or have a bottle collecting dust that you're not sure what to do with, we have plenty of ideas for ways to use it while watching the sun rise. From hearty morning meals to topping sauces to drinks, these suggestions will make you want to grab that bottle of bourbon when inspiration hits. We have a feeling you're going to think these are pretty neat.