Kentucky Coffee Boozes Up Your Morning With A Splash Of Bourbon

The "breakfast of champions" might actually be a beverage. What we mean is, to start your morning off on a spicy foot, add a splash of bourbon to your cuppa joe. This combo is formally known as a "Kentucky coffee," and it's a straightforward but effective duo.

Bourbon is packed with caramel, vanilla, and oak top notes, making the spirit a natural fit for spiking a cup of coffee. It'll also warm you up on a cold winter morning ... kind of. Alcohol triggers a physical response from the skin's thermoreceptors. In the presence of alcohol, blood rushes to the surface of the skin, and these thermoreceptors react the same way they react when exposed to heat, giving the brain the impression that the body is feeling warmer (even if the actual body temperature remains the same or lowers).

To keep your beverage extra toasty as you sip, pre-warm the mug. You can do this by popping it in the microwave for a brief spin or by filling the mug with boiling water from your electric kettle and then pouring it out. Still, bourbon works wonders for both hot and iced coffees. Simply stir a slug into your coffee and add any other flavorful ingredients you might normally enjoy in your mug. Start with 1 ounce of bourbon per 6 ounces of brewed coffee as a jumping-off point, roughly 9%-11% ABV. You can always add more to suit your preference if desired.