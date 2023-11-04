Bourbon Butter Is The Key To Enriching Both Savory And Sweet Dishes

When it comes to the signature ingredients of the cold weather season, bourbon certainly stands out from the crowd. With a gorgeous golden color and a flavor that can lean both sweet and savory, it is tempting to incorporate it into any and every recipe. The good news is, you can. All you need to do is use it to make rich and luxurious bourbon butter.

Yet bourbon on its own can be hard to cook and bake with. In many situations, simply drenching food in pure liquor can be overpowering, while in others the dish may not be receptive to all that extra liquid. What you need to truly infuse any recipe with bourbon is the right vehicle for the spirit. The solution? Compound butter.

Compound butter is butter that has had additional ingredients incorporated into it to give it a new flavor. You may have encountered roasted garlic compound butter, chive compound butter, or even crawfish compound butter before, but the possibilities extend to bourbon as well. Since butter, like many other fats, is an excellent flavor carrier, combining it with bourbon creates a more workable and balanced tool for imparting the delicious complexity of the spirit to almost anything.