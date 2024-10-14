Creamy Banana Pudding Milkshake Recipe

There's nothing like a cold, creamy milkshake on a hot summer day. Whether paired with a juicy cheeseburger or just a bowl of salty popcorn, a nice milkshake always hits the spot. While we love a classic vanilla milkshake, there are so many fun ways to flavor this dessert. While a handful of chocolate chips or a few cookies can easily enhance a milkshake, why not try a dessert hybrid that will knock your socks off? Creamy banana pudding is a beloved recipe coast to coast, enjoyed at parties and backyard barbecues all year long, and now you can enjoy the dessert in milkshake form.

This recipe is that dessert reimagined as a milkshake, with all the same flavors and textures. Ripe banana, crisp vanilla wafer cookies, and sweet vanilla pudding mix are blended with ice cold milk and vanilla bean ice cream to make this decadent treat. Join us as recipe developer Taylor Murray makes an easy homemade milkshake that's good enough to rival any diner or soda shop.