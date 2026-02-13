8 Frozen Smoothie Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

A smoothie a day keeps the doctor away. Okay, that's not the saying. But I think the blended beverage could easily take apple's place in the old adage. The whole point is that consuming foods with a respectable amount of nutritional value is a great way to nourish yourself, and when made correctly, smoothies certainly fit into this category. Chock-full of real fruits and vegetables, the frozen drinks provide natural fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Additionally, there's no shortage of supplemental ingredients you can toss in for an extra shot of protein, healthy fats, or simply for satiety. But the best part is that smoothies are every bit as tasty as they are versatile and nutritious. I bet you're craving one now, aren't you?

Grocery store brands know all of this, and that's why they've made smoothie drinking easier than ever with frozen blends and mixes. Names like Evive, Wyman's, and Sambazon have packaged up all that goodness into easy-to-make kits. In most cases, all you have to do is add the liquid of your choice, blend, and enjoy — sometimes you don't even have to blend. They sound like a dream for busy mornings or a wholesome afternoon pick-me-up. But I recently took a closer look at eight different options to see if they turn that dream into a reality. After blending up each brand, I judged the colorful spectrum of smoothies on their ingredients, nutritional facts, taste, and consistency. So, start your blenders, it's time to mix things up.