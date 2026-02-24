Food is both a basic necessity and the key to a healthy life. We'd also argue that it's one of the greatest sensual pleasures that most of us are lucky enough to access for breakfast lunch, dinner, and snacks. Beet juice is a vibrant, sweet, and healthy drink that exhibits all of food's positive effects. And we've consulted Kathleen Benson, certified registered dietitian at VNutrition for her opinion on how drinking beet juice daily affects your body.

"Beet juice tends to get a lot of attention because it is naturally high in nitrates" Benson told us in a recent interview. "In the body, those nitrates are converted into nitric oxide, which helps relax blood vessels. That can support circulation and, in some cases, lead to small reductions in blood pressure." Since bad circulation and high blood pressure are directly linked to heart attacks, strokes, and poor kidney function, beet juice is certainly a helpful addition to your diet. Beets also contain antioxidants, iron, and vitamins. Even if you already lead a healthy lifestyle, beet juice can act as a secret weapon to performance. According to Benson, "some endurance athletes also use beet juice because it may help the body use oxygen a bit more efficiently during longer efforts."

While drinking beet juice daily is not necessary, Benson says, "if someone enjoys it and feels good drinking it, it can absolutely be part of their daily routine, especially if they are focused on blood pressure or endurance training."