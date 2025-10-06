Don't Dump That Canned Beet Juice Down The Drain – Save It For Your Salads Instead

Canned beets are a cost-effective, shelf-stable staple that eliminates the time-consuming work of preparing and cooking them. While you undoubtedly buy canned beets for, well, the beets, you should never get rid of the leftover liquid in the jar. Beets are often packed in water with salt or sugar, and whichever ingredients are used, there are a slew of creative ways to utilize the juice. But, salad dressing might be one of the best ways to repurpose extra canning liquid.

If you've ever cut beets, you know how easily their juices flow, often staining your hands maroon. Naturally, they impart their color and sweet, savory flavors into the canning liquid. While a sugary recipe will enhance existing sweetness, a briny liquid balances the beets' natural sweetness and emphasizes earthiness. Either way, this leftover beet juice will make for a colorful and flavorful salad dressing that can easily boost complexity.

The easiest way to transform beet juice into a salad dressing is by making a simple vinaigrette. Blend 3 tablespoons of beet juice with 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar — fruity apple cider or red wine vinegar also work — along with 1/2 cup of high quality extra virgin olive oil, salt, and pepper. If the beet juice you're using has sugar in it, you're good to go. But, if the canning liquid is briny, leave out the salt and drizzle in some honey or maple syrup.