12 Creative Ways To Use Liquid From Canned Beets

Somewhat of a divisive vegetable, beets tend to be dismissed on account of their slightly woody, earthy flavor, which can be unappealing to some. However, as powerhouses of nutrition, full of fiber and nutrients, beets are a great vegetable to include in your diet, even if you don't place them center stage. They can be bought fresh, but the simpler and more fuss-free option is to buy them canned. Canned beets are not only great for ease and practicality, but they also contain liquid that is a versatile and tasty ingredient, with a multitude of uses besides keeping the beets moist and fresh.

The liquid in canned beets sometimes contains added sugar or salt or vinegar if the beets are pickled, and these qualities can be worked with to produce truly tasty, complex, and intriguing flavors. Plus, the liquid will also contain trace amounts of the vitamins and minerals found in whole beets, so it's worth incorporating it into your dishes for a little extra boost of nutrition.

If you like the taste of beets, there are multiple ways to bring their unique flavor to the forefront of your dishes by using leftover beet juice. But if you find that the taste can sometimes be less than palatable, there are also ways to use up the liquid without drawing attention to its taste or altering the flavors of your food. From food coloring to fizzy kombucha, here are 12 ways to get creative with leftover beet juice.