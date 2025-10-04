Beet Juice Is The Unexpected Key To Extending The Shelf Life Of Baked Goods

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The next time you have leftover beet juice from a can, instead of pouring it down the drain, save it for baking. Yes, you heard me right, reserve that beet juice for your baked goodies. Why, you ask? Well, aside from this being one of 12 creative ways to use liquid from canned beets, beet juice adds moisture and sweetness to your baked goods, and can even extend their shelf life. I saw this firsthand when I was testing brownie recipes for my cookbook, "108 Asian Cookies," and the cakes in "Modern Asian Baking at Home."

When baking cakes and brownies, one of the first things that disappears in the oven is moisture. When cooling at room temperature, out in the open, more moisture dissipates from the baked goodies. Beet juice's added moisture helps keep the crumb tender and cakes and brownies softer for longer. My doubanjiang red velvet brownies were still moist and tender two days post-baking.

Then there's that added sweetness. In addition to the natural sugars found in beets acting as preservatives, they allow for a touch less refined (or processed) sugar without sacrificing flavor when added to baked goodies.