Doubanjiang Is The Chinese Staple You Should Know

If you love Chinese food as much as we do, specifically Sichuan food, you'll want to pay attention as this guide walks you through one of this popular cuisine's key ingredients. Doubanjiang, or spicy bean sauce, is a Chinese food staple most commonly seen in Sichuan dishes – often known for their sizzling flavors. Chinese food can be quite complex, incorporating ingredients from each of its many regions. As with many of the popular ingredients incorporated in Chinese cuisine, doubanjiang has a varied history that has since branched out from its origins in the town of Pixian in Chengdu. Luckily, we're here to give you all of the fine details of this heavily used and well-loved ingredient — from its history, to how it's made, and everything in between.

If you frequent your local Chinese takeout spot or are a fan of Sichuan-style Chinese restaurants, there is a good chance you've had doubanjiang and didn't even know it. In fact, it's so prevalent in Sichuan cooking that many refer to doubanjiang as "the soul of Sichuan cooking." Whether you're looking to recreate popular Sichuan dishes at home, or are simply curious about the secrets to popular dishes from the region, you'll find all the answers to your questions here. From a mix of information from home recipe guides and expert opinions, we've created a comprehensive guide to all things doubanjiang as we break down why this ingredient should be a staple in your kitchen.