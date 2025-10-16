Turn Chocolate Cake Into A Showstopper With This Vegetable Trick

Vegetables don't make an appearance in a traditional chocolate cake recipe, but some argue that they should. In an interview with Tasting Table, Kristina Lavallee, baker and owner at The Cake Girl, discussed the benefits and growing popularity of adding beets to chocolate cake. "Beets can bring natural moisture and a touch of sweetness to chocolate cake, and the color definitely gives it that rich, deep tone," she explained. Beets are naturally sweet, which is always welcome in a dessert recipe, especially when using a slightly bitter ingredient like chocolate. But beets are so much more than a sweetening agent. "The earthy flavor of beets can actually enhance the cocoa a bit, but it's one of those ingredients you have to be careful with," Chef Lavellee told us. "Too much, and it can make the cake a little dense or change the flavor more than you'd like."

Treat beets as a wet ingredient that you can add to the liquid fats, dairy, and eggs before blending in the dry ingredients. But don't just shred the veggies into the batter. "The key seems to be how you prepare the beets," Lavellee said. "You'd want to roast or steam them first so they're really soft, then blend them until completely smooth, that helps avoid any grainy texture in the batter." We recommend adding a cup of beet puree to your chocolate cake (you can use it to enrich brownies, too).