The Root Vegetable That Will Make Your Brownies Even Richer

Some ingredients aren't just for dinner. In fact, one in particular is redefining what dessert can do. This root vegetable has an earthy edge, a naturally deep hue, and just enough warmth to enrich your favorite chocolate dessert without overpowering it. We're talking about beets. Yes, the same beets that might have once rolled untouched off your dinner plate can actually supercharge a pan of brownies.

The easiest way to try it? Go with canned or jarred beets, especially if it's your first crack at baking with them. They're already cooked, tender, and easy to puree, so you can skip all the extra work and easily stay in line with your usual brownie recipe prep time. Once folded into the batter, they create a thick, almost fudgy texture that rivals anything butter or oil can do alone — rich enough for a soiree, easy enough for a Tuesday night.

And there's real science to back up why beets are a smart choice. Research shows that beets can boost the antioxidant power of baked goods and even help them stay fresher longer. When paired with flavor profiles like chocolate, those benefits only get better, all without changing the taste or mouthfeel. So, while beets might not sound like a dessert staple, they're quietly becoming a baking upgrade in disguise.