The Root Vegetable That Will Make Your Brownies Even Richer
Some ingredients aren't just for dinner. In fact, one in particular is redefining what dessert can do. This root vegetable has an earthy edge, a naturally deep hue, and just enough warmth to enrich your favorite chocolate dessert without overpowering it. We're talking about beets. Yes, the same beets that might have once rolled untouched off your dinner plate can actually supercharge a pan of brownies.
The easiest way to try it? Go with canned or jarred beets, especially if it's your first crack at baking with them. They're already cooked, tender, and easy to puree, so you can skip all the extra work and easily stay in line with your usual brownie recipe prep time. Once folded into the batter, they create a thick, almost fudgy texture that rivals anything butter or oil can do alone — rich enough for a soiree, easy enough for a Tuesday night.
And there's real science to back up why beets are a smart choice. Research shows that beets can boost the antioxidant power of baked goods and even help them stay fresher longer. When paired with flavor profiles like chocolate, those benefits only get better, all without changing the taste or mouthfeel. So, while beets might not sound like a dessert staple, they're quietly becoming a baking upgrade in disguise.
How to pull it off
Here's how to use them without turning dessert into a science experiment. Since you're working with canned or jarred beets, you won't have to mess with peeling or boiling anything. Just drain them well and toss them in a blender or food processor until smooth.
For an 8x8-inch pan of brownies, 1 cup of beet puree is the sweet spot. It's enough to make a difference, but not so much that it tastes like ... well, beets. No need to overhaul your whole brownie recipe — beets blend right in with your usual eggs, oil, and sugar. A splash of vanilla or espresso powder, one of our 17 favorite add-ins for elevating brownies, rounds things out and deepens the chocolate notes. Want even more dimension? Walnuts bring just enough bitterness and crunch to balance the beet's natural sweetness.
What you end up with is a brownie that's more gourmet and intentional — no real fuss, just better dessert. Want to really take it up a notch? Top your beet brownies with flaky salt, a swirl of peanut butter, or a drizzle of tahini — or toss a few extra walnuts on top. Adding beets to your brownies is elevated. It's bold. You're making a power move in the kitchen.