I Tried 9 Popular Jamba Smoothies And Ranked Them

Jamba Juice (as it was known at the time) was quite popular when I was a teen. I haven't visited the establishment since before it rebranded into Jamba in 2019, so I was happy to check it out with fresh eyes. When it opened up in a strip mall near me, I was quite pleased. More than that, since I've only had a couple of Jamba smoothies in the past, I wanted to test them all out for myself.

For this taste test, I found a handful of smoothie options deemed popular customer favorites on the website, and I located some good options on TikTok and Reddit, as well. I was eager to try some of its most well-known and well-loved varieties to see what the fuss is all about, and determine whether they're actually good.

As it turns out, there was no bad flavor from the various options I tried. Everything was quite delicious, in fact (thanks to a mix of real fruit and other ingredients like fruit juice), so I mainly judged them based on intrigue and the complexity of the ingredients. Keep reading to see which flavors I tested and how they fared — perhaps your favorite is on this list, too.