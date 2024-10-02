Turn Bananas And Strawberries Into A Delicious Smoothie With One Extra Ingredient
Want a fruit smoothie that's thick and satisfying? You can whip one up any time with ingredients that may already be in your fridge. It's as easy as one, two, three. You just need to add a banana to your blender, throw in some strawberries, and most importantly, use milk instead of water.
The creaminess of dairy is the perfect way to achieve the consistency you want without diluting the fruity flavors or making your drink turn out too thin. Milk also adds more nutrients to your smoothie, including calcium and protein — even if you use a plant-based dairy alternative. For the ideal outcome, it's also crucial to pay attention to what type of fruit you're choosing.
Fresh bananas are fine but if you have frozen ones on hand, even better. Their flavor can be a little more intense and they tend to get softer and creamier as they freeze, giving them an ideal texture for your drink. The type of strawberries you use is also a key component. You may find it's easier to use frozen ones since they're available all year round and already washed, stemmed, and sliced for you.
Which kind of milk to add to your smoothie
Of course, the type of milk you use will change the taste and texture of your smoothie. For example, either whole milk from cows or the extra-creamy variety of oat milk will give you a thick and creamy drink, though the oat variety has fewer calories and less fat. Almond milk may add a slightly nutty taste that pairs well with the banana, but it tends to have a thinner mouthfeel, as does soy milk. Canned coconut milk will impart its delicious tropical flavor, while coconut cream or yogurt will make it even thicker and more dessert-like.
While this simple three-ingredient recipe is a crowd-pleaser as-is, there are lots of ways to jazz up your refreshing smoothie recipes if you're so inclined. For a protein-packed smoothie addition already in your pantry, add some almonds to the mix. You can also throw in some protein powder or nut butter to boost your morning nutrients.
In addition, try other types of fruit or even throw in an avocado or a handful of spinach or kale, though your drink may change from its rosy pink color to green or brown. Cocoa powder, cinnamon, and vanilla bean can make the flavor sweeter and more complex. And a pinch of coconut shreds, mint, oats, or chia seeds will add visual appeal and make the drink heartier and more satisfying.