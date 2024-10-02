Turn Bananas And Strawberries Into A Delicious Smoothie With One Extra Ingredient

Want a fruit smoothie that's thick and satisfying? You can whip one up any time with ingredients that may already be in your fridge. It's as easy as one, two, three. You just need to add a banana to your blender, throw in some strawberries, and most importantly, use milk instead of water.

The creaminess of dairy is the perfect way to achieve the consistency you want without diluting the fruity flavors or making your drink turn out too thin. Milk also adds more nutrients to your smoothie, including calcium and protein — even if you use a plant-based dairy alternative. For the ideal outcome, it's also crucial to pay attention to what type of fruit you're choosing.

Fresh bananas are fine but if you have frozen ones on hand, even better. Their flavor can be a little more intense and they tend to get softer and creamier as they freeze, giving them an ideal texture for your drink. The type of strawberries you use is also a key component. You may find it's easier to use frozen ones since they're available all year round and already washed, stemmed, and sliced for you.