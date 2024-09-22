The Canned Coconut Milk Brand You Should Leave Out Of Your Shopping Cart
Coconut milk — it's the creamy, dreamy addition to your morning smoothies and the even creamier, dreamier ingredient in your spicy Thai curries. Poured from a can directly into your warm fall soups or over your cold rice noodles, coconut milk is an indispensable pantry staple you should always keep stocked. But all aren't made the same. It's a shame, because a bad can of coconut milk will turn your creamy dreams into a bland, thin, and separated nightmare. At least, that's what our taste testers experienced with the classic, canned coconut milk from Grace.
In Tasting Table's ranking of 15 canned coconut milk brands, our taste testers placed Grace's classic coconut milk in very last. While it's natural for the coconut's fats and liquids to separate in the can over time, Grace's came out almost questionably separated, sparking concern amongst some customers that it might've been spoiled upon opening. Even after vigorously shaking the can, our taste testers struggled to mix this coconut milk back to their desired consistency, and some customers have even struggled to incorporate the creams and liquids using an immersion blender.
This wouldn't be a dealbreaker if the coconut milk itself was good, but, unfortunately, it wasn't worth all of the effort in the end. This coconut milk is bland, ultimately lacking the nutty, sweet flavor you crave in a glass of coconut milk. With that in mind, customers agree that Grace's canned coconut milk isn't worth the effort or the price.
How to know if your canned coconut milk is spoiled
Canned coconut milk is always a good thing to keep stocked — especially if it's our favorite canned coconut milk brand. Unopened, your coconut milk will last for several months. No matter what name brand you grab, it can take a turn for the worst if it's not stored correctly. Your coconut milk cans should always be kept in a cool, dark place. If opened, your best bet is to cover the can with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and store it inside of the fridge. Just know that it will only last there for a few days, and it will likely separate and harden in the cold temperature. But that's only natural, and shouldn't be any cause for concern. Plus, if you don't feel like mixing it back up, you can always use the cream on top to make a vegan whipped topping.
While rare if stored correctly, the surefire way to tell that your canned coconut milk is spoiled — and not only very separated, as was the case with the classic coconut milk from Grace — is essentially the same as with anything else. If it smells or tastes sour, that's a good indication that your coconut milk has turned. A gray color is also an indication that your canned coconut milk has oxidized and degraded, although there are some canned coconut milk brands that are made without any whiteners, which can make them appear slightly gray to begin with.