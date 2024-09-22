The Canned Coconut Milk Brand You Should Leave Out Of Your Shopping Cart

Coconut milk — it's the creamy, dreamy addition to your morning smoothies and the even creamier, dreamier ingredient in your spicy Thai curries. Poured from a can directly into your warm fall soups or over your cold rice noodles, coconut milk is an indispensable pantry staple you should always keep stocked. But all aren't made the same. It's a shame, because a bad can of coconut milk will turn your creamy dreams into a bland, thin, and separated nightmare. At least, that's what our taste testers experienced with the classic, canned coconut milk from Grace.

In Tasting Table's ranking of 15 canned coconut milk brands, our taste testers placed Grace's classic coconut milk in very last. While it's natural for the coconut's fats and liquids to separate in the can over time, Grace's came out almost questionably separated, sparking concern amongst some customers that it might've been spoiled upon opening. Even after vigorously shaking the can, our taste testers struggled to mix this coconut milk back to their desired consistency, and some customers have even struggled to incorporate the creams and liquids using an immersion blender.

This wouldn't be a dealbreaker if the coconut milk itself was good, but, unfortunately, it wasn't worth all of the effort in the end. This coconut milk is bland, ultimately lacking the nutty, sweet flavor you crave in a glass of coconut milk. With that in mind, customers agree that Grace's canned coconut milk isn't worth the effort or the price.