Our Favorite Canned Coconut Milk Is A Grocery Store Brand

When it comes to pantry staples, coconut milk is without a doubt an item you should always keep well stocked. It's a fantastic dairy-free alternative for milk and cream in a variety of dishes, from savory curry soups to luscious sweet desserts. Choosing a good brand of coconut milk, however, can be a hard task with so many different options on the market. We compared 15 canned coconut milk brands and found that choosing the right one can really make or break your meals. Our favorite? Organic coconut milk from Sprouts' Farmers Market — yep, a grocery store brand.

Some brands offer coconut milk that is too watery and has a bland flavor, while others may have a chunky texture or an overpowering taste of coconut. What you want in a good coconut milk is a smooth texture and a gentle note of coconut aroma in both scent and flavor. Sprouts' coconut milk really nails this combination and doesn't ask you to compromise on any crucial element.

Sometimes people have reservations about grocery store brands, thinking the product surely can't compare to a fancy, popular name-brand. But what grocery store brands often offer is quality products at a lower price point, giving you a good value for your money. At $1.99 per can of organic coconut milk, Sprouts' Farmers Market certainly delivers on this premise as well.