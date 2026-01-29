Why Shoppers Are Split On The Sheetz Milkshakes

If you're on a road trip or just looking for a quick snack, Sheetz has lots of popular menu items, including made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, appetizers, wraps, burgers, and more, as well as a dessert lineup featuring pudding parfaits, brownie bites, donuts, and lots of other delectable treats. It's even the home of Duff Goldman's favorite fast food item. But we can't forget about the milkshakes. On its website, Sheetz describes the shakes as "robust" with "classic and extra freaky flavors," but not everyone is on board with how they're made. While a classic milkshake typically consists of a combination of milk, ice cream, and some sort of flavor, Sheetz's shakes have the added ingredient of ice.

One Facebook user complained that after ordering one of Sheetz's signature milkshakes, they were met with a cup that was half-filled with chunks of ice. "When did they start doing this?" they asked, suspecting that the company may have been trying to save money on inventory, noting, "Are they doing that so they [don't] put as much product in them? Ive never had ice in my milkshake before." In response, one customer clarified that Sheetz had always used ice in its milkshakes, while another suggested that asking for the beverage to be blended twice solves the chunk issue.

On Reddit, a user echoed similar sentiments, admitting to going bonkers over the "chunks of ice" in Sheetz's milkshakes. As they detailed, "This happens every time, no matter the store [...] it's annoying for starters getting these chunks and it just feels cheap/scammy." Another Redditor seemed to enjoy the ice, comparing its texture to that of a frappe. "The shakes are always very good in taste and mouthfeel. They aren't actually watered down so I tend to just ignore it," a third customer agreed.