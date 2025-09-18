Duff Goldman's Favorite Fast Food Item Comes From A Gas Station
We've all got that one guilty pleasure from a fast food restaurant that we reach for after a long day. That includes celebrities, too. Chef Duff Goldman, Food Network host and pastry shop owner, is no exception to this rule. By day, Goldman may specialize in renowned pastries and innovative cake designs, but by night, he's reaching for a savory meatball sub from Sheetz gas station just like the rest of us.
Among 17 celebrity chefs and their favorite fast food restaurants, we learned that Goldman really loves a good meatball sub, especially the kind from Sheetz. Despite being a pastry chef, even his wedding cake contained a layer of meatballs, though it's unknown if those meatballs came from Sheetz. He told Thrillist he's particularly fond of the way "the sauce melts into the bread and it gets all saucy and doughy," though he's also a fan of the gas station's wild selection of extra-large beverages. McDonald's or Taco Bell might not be up his alley, but it seems that Sheetz holds the key to Goldman's heart.
The popularity of a Sheetz meatball sub
The Sheetz meatball sub comes fully customizable, with options of white, honey wheat, pretzel roll, or flatbread, either pre-toasted or not (here's the murky origins of the meatball sub, in case you were curious). From there, customers can select American, cheddar, or provolone cheese to go with several plump meatballs, marinara sauce, and an array of toppings like relish, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pepper rings, and more. There are even options to upgrade the sub with extras, such as bacon or pepperoni. A whole meatball sub starts at $7.79, while a half-sub starts at $4.19, depending on where you're located, since Sheetz is only prevalent in select states.
While Sheetz's meatball sub might be Duff Goldman's favorite, it's a popular item in general. We even ranked Sheetz as one of the 13 U.S. convenience stores with the best food, noting its crisp sandwiches as a major draw. Sheetz is the originator of the "made-to-order" term, implementing the unique strategy back in 1986 as a method to increase sales, experiencing exceptional success with its subs even then. Today, Sheetz remains loyal to the customers who helped it grow, offering die-hard fans like Goldman 99-cent half-size meatball subs on National Meatball Day in March.