Duff Goldman's Favorite Fast Food Item Comes From A Gas Station

We've all got that one guilty pleasure from a fast food restaurant that we reach for after a long day. That includes celebrities, too. Chef Duff Goldman, Food Network host and pastry shop owner, is no exception to this rule. By day, Goldman may specialize in renowned pastries and innovative cake designs, but by night, he's reaching for a savory meatball sub from Sheetz gas station just like the rest of us.

Among 17 celebrity chefs and their favorite fast food restaurants, we learned that Goldman really loves a good meatball sub, especially the kind from Sheetz. Despite being a pastry chef, even his wedding cake contained a layer of meatballs, though it's unknown if those meatballs came from Sheetz. He told Thrillist he's particularly fond of the way "the sauce melts into the bread and it gets all saucy and doughy," though he's also a fan of the gas station's wild selection of extra-large beverages. McDonald's or Taco Bell might not be up his alley, but it seems that Sheetz holds the key to Goldman's heart.