The Murky Origins Of The Meatball Sandwich
Foodies around the world have 20th-century Italian immigrants to thank for many of the warming comfort foods keeping them nourished (both physically and spiritually). So, it should come as no surprise that this long-running thank you list also includes the humble-yet-hedonistic gem that is the meatball sub. Widely regarded as an Italian-American culinary classic, this filling sandwich is a menu staple at sit-down restaurants and by-the-slice pizza shops alike. However, the meatball sub wasn't originally created in Italy, so how did it come to be?
When meatballs first arrived on U.S. shores from Italy, they were largely served as a standalone food. However, they quickly ended up inside a sandwich. One theory posits that the meatball sub is the product of proximity — a global fusion of Italian immigrants living in communities with other immigrant populations in the northeast, particularly New York and Philadelphia. The French baguette, in particular, proved sturdy enough to lift those hefty, saucy meatballs without folding under the weight, and quickly became the go-to choice. Halved lengthwise, this crusty bread was essential to making the sub portable — which lead to the sub's quick rise in popularity. In fact, the sub quickly accrued a fan base among working class communities and low-income students. Today, meatball subs are also commonly served on softer Italian-style bread rolls, which are less crusty and more absorbent for soaking up the tomato sauce.
20th-century Italian immigrants in the American northeast brought meatballs and bread together at last
Italian meatballs (aka polpette) are a combination of beef, pork, breadcrumbs, and eggs. While parsley, basil, oregano, and Parmesan are common additions, specific spices and seasonings tend to vary by region. For instance, those from Abruzzi traditionally make their meatballs using ground lamb, while Sicilians are more likely to include pine nuts. When the first wave of Italian immigrants arrived in America between 1880 and 1920, recipes for these meaty beauties came with them. America's thriving meatpacking industry supplied inexpensive, readily-available ground meat that allowed Italian cooks to begin shaping their meatballs larger than before. This size difference was key in making meatballs prime candidates for sandwiches.
The idea to roll ground meat with breadcrumbs and eggs as a binding agent might have stemmed from the thrifty Italian cooking philosophy of cucina povera, a gastronomic school of thought characterized by innovative ways to make minimal ingredients stretch and shine. Still, it's worth mentioning that meatballs are not exclusive to Italian culinary heritage alone — with some claiming that Italian meatballs originated from the Persian kofta in the first place. Still, other countries have conceived of their own popular versions, like the Swedish köttbullar. Plus, regional variations of the meatball sub have similarly cropped up across the U.S. For instance, in Philadelphia, foodies enjoy their meatball subs topped with provolone cheese, while, in the Windy City, they come topped with Chicago staple, giardiniera.