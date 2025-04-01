The Murky Origins Of The Meatball Sandwich

Foodies around the world have 20th-century Italian immigrants to thank for many of the warming comfort foods keeping them nourished (both physically and spiritually). So, it should come as no surprise that this long-running thank you list also includes the humble-yet-hedonistic gem that is the meatball sub. Widely regarded as an Italian-American culinary classic, this filling sandwich is a menu staple at sit-down restaurants and by-the-slice pizza shops alike. However, the meatball sub wasn't originally created in Italy, so how did it come to be?

When meatballs first arrived on U.S. shores from Italy, they were largely served as a standalone food. However, they quickly ended up inside a sandwich. One theory posits that the meatball sub is the product of proximity — a global fusion of Italian immigrants living in communities with other immigrant populations in the northeast, particularly New York and Philadelphia. The French baguette, in particular, proved sturdy enough to lift those hefty, saucy meatballs without folding under the weight, and quickly became the go-to choice. Halved lengthwise, this crusty bread was essential to making the sub portable — which lead to the sub's quick rise in popularity. In fact, the sub quickly accrued a fan base among working class communities and low-income students. Today, meatball subs are also commonly served on softer Italian-style bread rolls, which are less crusty and more absorbent for soaking up the tomato sauce.