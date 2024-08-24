How Giardiniera Became A Chicago Staple

It's no secret (and not up for debate) that giardiniera is the ultimate condiment of the Windy City. If you've never tried it before, giardiniera is a relish-adjacent mixture of diced vegetables that have been pickled then soaked in oil. It can be hot or mild, but spicy is more common in the Chicago food scene, and it first came to Chicago with Italian immigrant home cooks.

Giardiniera started as a method of vinegar-pickling vegetables for preservation into the winter months. The method arrived in Chicago with Italian immigrants during the mid-1800s. By 1920, over 4 million people had arrived at Ellis Island from Italy, and in Chicago, a particularly high concentration of immigrants were arriving from Sicily, which explains the introduction of oil. Traditional Italian giardiniera packs large chunked vegetables (typically carrots, cauliflower, celery, and green olives) in vinegar alone. Sicilian-style (aka American or Chicago-style) giardiniera chooses peppers over olives and a combination of both vinegar and oil for the brine, typically neutral canola oil or mild olive oil.

Italian immigrants arrived in Chicago heavily from 1880 and 1914, as the city's booming rail system attracted laborers from southern regions including the Sicilians from Nicosia, who settled in the South Loop, expanding to the region now known as Chinatown. They quickly established the first Italian Catholic Church of the Assumption in 1880 and later the Scalabrinian church of Santa Maria Incoronata (patroness of Ricigliano) — and giardiniera was there for it all.