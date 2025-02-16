The Italian Cooking Philosophy That Can Help You Save Money On Food

According to the FDA, as of 2025, foodies in the U.S. waste an estimated 30%-40% of the total food supply (yikes). That also means that the water, energy, and labor required to produce this food gets wasted too. As an antidote to this unflattering statistic, the centuries-old Italian cooking philosophy of cucina povera can help households save money and take predictable weeknight dinners to the next level.

The foundation of cucina povera follows a fairly straightforward formula. A simple carb-forward base like pasta, polenta, or bread is paired with whatever produce happens to be in-season at the time. This no-frills, high-intrigue culinary tradition is all about shortening your ingredients list and minimizing food waste with imagination and resourcefulness. Reliance on affordable, nutritional ingredients like stale bread, legumes, olive oil, seasonal vegetables, and local cheeses has birthed such restaurant-worthy Italian dishes as pasta e fagioli, puttanesca, panzanella, bruschetta, and biscotti.

"Cucina povera" translates to "the kitchen of the poor" or "poor cuisine" in Italian. It comes from a long history of home cooks in Italy's low-income rural population, specifically hailing from the regions of Tuscany, Puglia, and Campania. Necessity may be the mother of invention after all, as these innovative foodies developed ways to get the most out of their ingredients, helping each element of the dish shine to its fullest potential with slow simmering and other cooking techniques.

