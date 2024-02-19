Shrimp Puttanesca With Bucatini Recipe

A traditional puttanesca is a bold mixture of flavor made up of olives, capers, tomatoes, garlic, and, most importantly and controversially, anchovies. The tiny, tinned fish are notorious for being pungent, but also so savory they create umami when dissolved into sauces. Still, the infamously salty pizza topping isn't an easy sell, especially as the main protein of a dish. Our solution? Using plump, juicy shrimp, which turn puttanesca into an elegant — but still punchy — pasta dinner.

Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn shares her method for a perfect, easy shrimp puttanesca with all the rustic flavors of the original, minus the anchovies — though we won't blame you for adding them in anyway. Hearty, comforting, and just seafood-infused enough without being overly fishy, this shrimp puttanesca with bucatini doesn't require too many ingredients and is pretty straightforward in terms of cooking. Even those who don't cook pasta often or are pretty unfamiliar with seafood can master this dish, one that's sure to become part of your dinnertime routine again and again.