Don't Just Eat Girl Scout Cookies Plain — Try This Next-Level Milkshake Boost
Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils — oh my! There are so many different Girl Scout cookies to choose from, so we won't give you a hard time about decision fatigue when it comes time to select just one (but it's a great cause ... so why not buy all of them?).
Not only are Girl Scout cookies excellent for eating out of hand, but there are also many creative ways to enjoy them. Pair them with wine and cheese for an upgraded snacking experience, or crumble up some of the crunchier varieties like Samoas or Trefoils and turn them into a flavorful crumb crust. One of our favorite ways to give these cookies a new lease on life, though, is by adding them to a milkshake.
There are numerous ingredients worth adding to your milkshake, and Girl Scout cookies shouldn't surprise you. Start with a recipe for an old-fashioned vanilla or chocolate milkshake. Pulse the cookies in the blender until fine (otherwise, you'll risk clogging your straw) before adding your standard ingredients, namely the milk and ice cream. Top your treat with any leftover crumbs — or perhaps a whole cookie — and enjoy this tasty and creative vehicle for your cookies.
The best ingredient for a shake — scout's honor!
Considering the sheer flavor variety of Girl Scout cookie flavors, as well as ice cream flavors, syrups, and complementary mix-ins, there are endless directions in which you can take your milkshake. Take the newest addition to the Girl Scout cookie lineup: Exploremores. The chocolate cookies are rich, which makes them a compelling addition to a cookies-and-cream ice cream base. The cookie's flavor is supposed to be a riff on Rocky Road, so feel free to spruce your shake up with Rocky Road components like marshmallow creme and toasted almond pieces.
We would be remiss not to mention the — arguably — most well-known Girl Scout cookies: Thin Mints and Samoas. For the former, go heavy with your favorite mint ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup or hot fudge. The latter would play well with toasted coconut ice cream, a caramel drizzle, and chocolate syrup. Just think in terms of complementary flavors, and you'll be well on your way to a tasty, Girl Scout cookie-inspired shake.