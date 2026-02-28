Don't Just Eat Girl Scout Cookies Plain — Try This Next-Level Milkshake Boost

Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils — oh my! There are so many different Girl Scout cookies to choose from, so we won't give you a hard time about decision fatigue when it comes time to select just one (but it's a great cause ... so why not buy all of them?).

Not only are Girl Scout cookies excellent for eating out of hand, but there are also many creative ways to enjoy them. Pair them with wine and cheese for an upgraded snacking experience, or crumble up some of the crunchier varieties like Samoas or Trefoils and turn them into a flavorful crumb crust. One of our favorite ways to give these cookies a new lease on life, though, is by adding them to a milkshake.

There are numerous ingredients worth adding to your milkshake, and Girl Scout cookies shouldn't surprise you. Start with a recipe for an old-fashioned vanilla or chocolate milkshake. Pulse the cookies in the blender until fine (otherwise, you'll risk clogging your straw) before adding your standard ingredients, namely the milk and ice cream. Top your treat with any leftover crumbs — or perhaps a whole cookie — and enjoy this tasty and creative vehicle for your cookies.