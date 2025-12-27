I Tried Girl Scouts' New Exploremores Cookies - Here's Why They're A Must-Buy For Serious Chocolate Fans
Heads up, Girl Scout cookie loyalists: You're going to see a new flavor join the lineup this season, intended to satisfy everyone who's been begging for a chocolate-on-chocolate cookie iteration. Though some cookies may have left the brand in 2025, it seems they only made way for something better. So get out your wallets and be ready to fully give in to the little ladies manning the folding tables outside your local grocery store — as always, it's worth it.
Ever playing into the adventurous spirit that characterizes the Girl Scouts brand, its new cookies are aptly named "Exploremores." I was able to try some ahead of their launch, and while my feelings are mixed, my overall impression is a positive one. In other words, I struggled to stop eating these after trying them, even though I'm not the biggest chocolate fan. I can only imagine how much more they'll appeal to those who love store-bought chocolate cookies.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Price, availability, and nutrition
Though I mentioned the Exploremores' chocolate appeal, that's not the only flavor packed into these tiny sandwich cookies. The cookies actually take their inspiration from Rocky Road ice cream, claiming rich notes of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond crème. The result is a cookie that packs 130 calories per 2-count, with 5 total grams of fat and 18 grams of carbs, 8 of which are from added sugar.
Girl Scout cookie season begins in January, and the program's website has a locator tool to help you find spots nearby where you can get your hands on the cookies. Boxes of Exploremores appear to be joining the lineup at $6 per box, the same cost as all other Girl Scouts cookies. Depending on where you buy your Exploremores, they may be made at one of two bakeries: ABC Bakers or Little Brownie Bakers. This could cause slight flavor differences between the boxes, but I wouldn't expect consumers to see too much variation.
Exploremores taste test
I couldn't make up my mind about this cookie on the first one. I thought it was a little bit dry and begging for more filling. I changed my mind on the former after having another cookie — the exterior layers are very light in texture and almost soft, though slightly dry and crumbly. They boast a rich chocolate flavor not too far off from Oreos, and I couldn't help but be reminded of my favorite snacky sandwich cookies while I was eating these.
That said, I still think the cookies could use more filling. I got hints of marshmallow, but didn't find any almond appeal, and I think that's because the exterior of the cookie overwhelmed the filling. However, I am someone who far prefers Double Stuf Oreos over the regular, so this could be a hot take. Do Exploremores remind me of Rocky Road ice cream? Not necessarily, but I won't fault them for it — they're still good in their own right.
Final thoughts
If you like packaged chocolate cookies, I don't think these will disappoint you. They have a rich chocolate flavor and are akin to an Oreo with chocolate filling. But if you're expecting to get a cookie that's basically a room-temperature Rocky Road ice cream, you might be a little disappointed. I think these are a worthy addition to Girl Scouts' repertoire — they definitely do a good job of satisfying that double chocolate craving many consumers have surely been waiting for.
Is a box worth $6? I'll let you be the judge of that. Personally, I wouldn't be upset at opening these after paying $6 for them. Again, it took some willpower to stop eating them, and I doubt the couple of boxes that I have now will last very long. All of which is to say, don't pass these by the next time a gaggle of Girl Scouts reels you in after a shopping trip. Just shell over the six bucks, and everyone will walk away happy.