I Tried Girl Scouts' New Exploremores Cookies - Here's Why They're A Must-Buy For Serious Chocolate Fans

Heads up, Girl Scout cookie loyalists: You're going to see a new flavor join the lineup this season, intended to satisfy everyone who's been begging for a chocolate-on-chocolate cookie iteration. Though some cookies may have left the brand in 2025, it seems they only made way for something better. So get out your wallets and be ready to fully give in to the little ladies manning the folding tables outside your local grocery store — as always, it's worth it.

Ever playing into the adventurous spirit that characterizes the Girl Scouts brand, its new cookies are aptly named "Exploremores." I was able to try some ahead of their launch, and while my feelings are mixed, my overall impression is a positive one. In other words, I struggled to stop eating these after trying them, even though I'm not the biggest chocolate fan. I can only imagine how much more they'll appeal to those who love store-bought chocolate cookies.

