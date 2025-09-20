Girl Scout Cookies Might Taste Different Depending On Where You Live

Since the early 1910s, cookies have been synonymous with the Girl Scouts. With a variety of fan-favorite flavors and some discontinued cookies you'll likely never taste again, these sweet treats have amassed millions of fans across the country. Based on your specific location, however, there may be some variation as to the taste and style of the Girl Scout cookies you can get. This is because two bakeries are responsible for the majority of these beloved cookies: ABC Bakers in South Dakota and Little Brownie Bakers in Kentucky.

Although both offer many of the same traditional flavors, the names change depending on which bakery produced the cookies. For example, chocolatey caramel and coconut cookies produced by Little Brownie Bakers are called "Samoas," while the ABC Bakers versions are called "Caramel deLites." Other name differences include Tagalongs versus Peanut Butter Patties; Do-si-dos and Peanut Butter Sandwiches; Lemon-Ups and Lemonades; and the gluten-free Toffee-tastic versus Caramel Chocolate Chip.

But the differences don't always end at just the names. Some of the recipes differ, too, and devoted fans of these crave-worthy desserts definitely make the case for their preferred bakery. Redditors and foodies all over the U.S. have spent a great deal of time determining which of the two bakeries produces the absolute best Girl Scout cookies.