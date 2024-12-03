14 Discontinued Girl Scout Cookies You'll Likely Never Taste Again

Girl Scout cookies are a staple of American culture and have been around since the early 1900s, so it's no wonder they have such a cult following. Most people associate the classics with the standard Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties, and the iconic Trefoils. The latter shortbread cookies are made to look like the Girl Scout logo and represent the original cookie recipe. If you ask anyone who has ever tried any of these cookies before, they're sure to have a favorite and maybe even a preferred manufacturer, whether that be ABC Bakers or Little Brownie Bakers. However, some of them have been around for a shorter time than others and were either renamed, replaced, or completely discontinued.

Why do some cookies last and others don't? A spokesperson for Girl Scouts USA told Country Living that the longevity of the cookies depends on a myriad of factors but focuses primarily on both "consumer trends" and keeping those go-to favorites around. So, even cookies that were considered popular have ended up being taken out of the lineup.

The following admittedly isn't an exhaustive list of every type of Girl Scout cookie that's no longer on the market. However, these are some of the more notable flavors that weren't able to stand the test of time.