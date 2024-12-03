14 Discontinued Girl Scout Cookies You'll Likely Never Taste Again
Girl Scout cookies are a staple of American culture and have been around since the early 1900s, so it's no wonder they have such a cult following. Most people associate the classics with the standard Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties, and the iconic Trefoils. The latter shortbread cookies are made to look like the Girl Scout logo and represent the original cookie recipe. If you ask anyone who has ever tried any of these cookies before, they're sure to have a favorite and maybe even a preferred manufacturer, whether that be ABC Bakers or Little Brownie Bakers. However, some of them have been around for a shorter time than others and were either renamed, replaced, or completely discontinued.
Why do some cookies last and others don't? A spokesperson for Girl Scouts USA told Country Living that the longevity of the cookies depends on a myriad of factors but focuses primarily on both "consumer trends" and keeping those go-to favorites around. So, even cookies that were considered popular have ended up being taken out of the lineup.
The following admittedly isn't an exhaustive list of every type of Girl Scout cookie that's no longer on the market. However, these are some of the more notable flavors that weren't able to stand the test of time.
Animal Treasures/Thanks-a-Lot
A personal favorite of this writer during her years as a Brownie, Animal Treasures were originally released as square shortbread cookies embossed with different endangered animals and a layer of chocolate on the back. Animal Treasures were offered from 1995 to 2005. But in 2006, these cookies were rebranded as Thanks-a-Lot, which were made in the shape of a circle and featured the words "thank you" in one of a handful of languages. These cookies were simple but so delicious among the lineup of treats offered each year but were eventually discontinued by ABC Bakers in 2021.
Little Brownie Bakers offered its own version of the shortbread dipped in chocolate with a cookie called All-Abouts, which could be purchased from 2001 to 2008. Each cookie was stamped with a reminder of the values that the Girl Scouts encourage, like friendship and caring. Although there's no expectation that any of these variations will come back to either seller, the cookie type along with the messages each one shared will always be a great representation of the Girl Scouts brand.
Savannah Smiles
These lemon wedge-shaped cookies coated in powdered sugar honored the founding of the Girl Scouts in Savannah, Georgia, and were sold beginning in 2011 by Little Brownie Bakers. Savannah Smiles were zesty and sweet, and their name also was a nod to the iconic "Brownie Smile" song sung by young girls nationwide. Unfortunately, however, 2019 marked the last year for the sale of these cookies, prompting fans around the country to rally together and create a Change.org petition for the Girl Scouts to bring them back.
Though Savannah Smiles fans have yet to see their dream come to fruition, there are still other lemon-flavored treats you can have provided by either Girl Scout cookie manufacturer. In the regions where ABC Bakers cookies are sold, you can buy Lemonades, which are shortbread cookies stamped to look like a sliced lemon that feature a thin layer of lemon frosting underneath. In the Little Brownie Baker regions, you can buy a box of Lemon-Ups, which are crispier, with each stamped with encouraging words for young girls. While neither cookie fully encapsulates the experience of the Savannah Smiles, at least a similarly refreshing, lemony flavor is still on the market.
Pecan Shortees
As their name suggests, the Pecan Shortees that were sold from 1985 to 1987 by Little Brownie Bakers were shortbread cookies with toasted pecans. Although these treats were short-lived, their flavor profile was unique to any of the other Girl Scout cookies on the market at the time. But even though it's been about 40 years since these cookies were last sold, that doesn't mean you can't find something similar today.
Though not associated with Girl Scouts, Pecan Shortees are very similar to what you would find labeled as pecan sandies in your local grocery store. If you prefer your cookies to be homemade, you can also make pecan sandies from the comfort of your own kitchen and amp up the flavor by toasting the pecans you use or adding a splash of bourbon. However you choose to enjoy them, you'll still be able to experience the same flavor of Pecan Shortees even if you never got to try the real thing.
Thank U Berry Munch
Sold from 2009 to 2014 by Little Brownie Bakers, the Thank U Berry Munch cookie elicited winter holiday vibes with real cranberries, white chocolate fudge chunks, and crispy rice. The die-hard fans of these Girls Scout cookies can be found in various corners of the internet begging for their return — though that's unlikely to happen any time soon. While you can find cookies with a similar flavor profile on grocery store shelves, the inclusion of crispy rice as opposed to oats made these cookies extra special by boasting a crunch unlike any of their counterparts.
But fear not, because it is still possible to recreate these sweet treats at home. Using your favorite oatmeal cookie recipe — like ours for pear oatmeal cookies — you can simply make a couple adjustments: Replace the pear with dried cranberries and the oats with puffed rice cereal. While the result won't be the exact same as the ones sold by the Girl Scouts, it's the closest way to help these cookies live on.
Praline Royale
Praline Royale cookies haven't been around in a while, but they were sold briefly by ABC Bakers in 1992 and 1993. These were vanilla cookies filled with pecan praline and coconut, and then topped with swirls of chocolate. As a result of these cookies being sold before the internet grew in popularity to what it is now, it's hard to find much more information on them other than spotting pixelated photos of the box on sites like Pinterest. Meanwhile, one Reddit user recalls loving Praline Royale cookies during their short tenure but notes that they were only able to try them once. But aside from word-of-mouth chatter from former Girl Scouts and the cookie enjoyers themselves, the cookies are scarcely mentioned online, and they've otherwise mostly faded into obscurity.
If you want to see what they might have tasted like, you can bake up your own batch of pecan praline cookies. Then, simply add the coconut and chocolate topping to make it as close to the original Girl Scout cookie offering as possible.
Iced Berry Piñatas
Sold from 2003 to 2005 by ABC Bakers were the Iced Berry Piñatas, a cookie supposedly meant to imitate a Danish. These thumbprint cookies featured a well of strawberry jam and were topped with cinnamon crumbles and stripes of white sugar icing. Thanks to a Reddit thread, we not only know how the cookies were advertised and packaged but also how many people wish they would make a return.
Any fan of pastries would've welcomed these cookies with open arms. So, as an alternative, an online search will lead you to knockoff recipes for this Girl Scout cookie, which seem to come close to what the cookies would've tasted like if you got to try them yourself back in the day. Although you can use any type of jam you want — such as raspberry — strawberry is the most accurate version compared to the original. Unfortunately, it's difficult to find anything quite like these in stores today, so your best bet is to either make them at home with one of these replicas or to simply fully indulge in an actual strawberry Danish.
Medallions
Made in celebration of the Girl Scouts selling cookies round the U.S. for over 50 years, Medallions were sold by Little Brownie Bakers in 1983 and 1984. These cookies came in a box with two sleeves, one containing shortbread cookies dipped in chocolate and the others dipped in a pecan praline. Because these were intended to commemorate an anniversary, it's no surprise that the cookies were only available for a short period of time. However, in 1984 and 1985, a similar package of cookies called Juliettes made the Girl Scout cookie rounds, with a sleeve of praline pecan-coated cookies and a sleeve of lemon-dipped cookies in place of the chocolate. Rather than being shaped like the Medallions, they were shaped like a daisy to represent the youngest tier of Girl Scouts.
Unfortunately, neither Girl Scout cookie manufacturer has sold a praline pecan-dipped cookie since the '80s. But we would venture to guess that the chocolate-dipped ones tasted similar to the aforementioned cookies once known as Animal Treasures, Thanks-a-Lot, or All-Abouts.
Dulce de Leche
Made by caramelizing milk and sugar, dulce de leche is also the name of two types of cookies sold by Little Brownie Bakers. These bite-sized cookies were caramel flavored with milk caramel chips and were sold in 2008, before being re-released the following year until being discontinued in 2014. In the original version, these cookies also featured a caramel drizzle on top, but it was removed when these treats came out again in 2009 — though the cookie recipe appears to have otherwise remained unchanged.
As of this writing, there are no cookies in your average grocery store that are similar in both taste and texture; however, a specialty store may carry a comparable product like Walker's salted caramel and milk chocolate chunk shortbread cookies. If you make them yourself and want to achieve a baked good close to the Girl Scouts' Dulce de Leche cookies, starting with a classic shortbread cookie recipe and adding caramel baking chips is the best way to try these once-loved cookies.
Strawberries & Creme
There's not a ton of information to be found on the Strawberries & Creme cookies sold by ABC Bakers in the mid-'90s. But thanks to a few Redditors, we have an idea of what these Girl Scout cookies were like — one user even claims that their mother still has a box in the freezer left over from almost 30 years ago. With a new recipe introduced in 1996 that classified this now-discontinued Girl Scout cookie as "reduced fat," the Strawberries & Creme cookies were in the style of a Linzer tart, with vanilla creme and strawberry jam sandwiched between two vanilla cookies. While you can buy Linzer tart cookies at most grocery stores, they're usually known for just being filled with jam, so the added inclusion of a vanilla creme is what made the Girl Scouts' version so special.
If you were to make these cookies at home, we recommend finding a recipe for strawberry Linzer tarts and then adding either a vanilla frosting or a cream cheese-based filling to pair with the jam. When assembling the sandwich cookies, start with your base, the vanilla frosting, and the top cookie that has the hole cut out. Then, in the hole, add the strawberry jam. Based on the description from the Reddit users, this is likely the best way to achieve the most accurate replica of the Strawberries & Creme Girl Scout cookie.
Olé Olé
Olé Olé cookies were a reduced-fat cookie option sold by Little Brownie Bakers from 2001 to 2003. They were quite popular as they were reminiscent of a classic snowball cookie. Also referred to as Italian wedding cookies, Mexican wedding cookies, and Dutch wedding cookies, a standard snowball is typically a vanilla cookie with toasted nuts rolled in powdered sugar (hence the name). However, Olé Olé cookies differed slightly in that they included coconut, as well.
Even though the Girl Scouts likely won't be offering them in its rotation again, these cookies are thankfully easy to either recreate or buy at your local grocery store. If you choose to make them at home, pick any classic snowball cookie recipe you like and simply replace half of the nuts with coconut. Due to the inherent sweetness in the standard recipe, we recommend using unsweetened coconut as opposed to sweetened. Also, the cookie dough is typically quite dry, so adding coconut instead of replacing half of the nuts with it could make the dough difficult to come together.
If you want to avoid the hassle of baking all together, the popular gluten-free brand Siete sells its own version of Mexican wedding cookies. These are about as close as you'll come to the original Olé Olé cookies commercially.
Girl Scout S'mores
It's no surprise that the Girl Scouts, who allegedly invented the iconic s'mores treat made up of graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate, decided to make a couple of varieties of cookies with the same name. Both manufacturers, Little Brownie Bakers and ABC Bakers, released their own Girl Scout S'mores in 2016 — but only one has stayed on the market. Simply made with a graham cracker cookie, a thin layer of marshmallow, and dipped in chocolate, the latter Girl Scout S'mores cookie was discontinued in 2021. Though the cookies' time on the market was short-lived, they were well-loved. Thankfully, you can find similar cookies in most grocery stores today through Keebler's fudge grahams (while they're missing the marshmallow, they're still very close in taste).
If you prefer to remain loyal to the Girl Scouts, however, Little Brownie Bakers' Girl Scout S'mores are still offered. Its version is made with layers of chocolate and marshmallow creme sandwiched between two graham cracker cookies. On one side of the cookie is a stamp of the Girl Scout S'mores logo, while the other contains one of the Girl Choice Outdoor badges.
Friendship Circles
The Friendship Circles, a vanilla sandwich cookie with chocolate creme filling, were arguably one of the most representative of one of the Girl Scouts' famed traditions. Sold by ABC Bakers in 2002 and 2003 and stamped with the word "friend" in one of 18 languages, the Friendship Circles paid homage to the tradition of the same name. By crossing arms and holding hands with one another, the Girl Scouts make a wish while squeezing hands around in a circle. According to the Girl Scouts' website, this symbolizes "the unbroken chain of friendship among Girl Scouts and Girl Guides around the world."
Although the cookies are no longer for sale, the actual Friendship Circle remains an ongoing tradition among the Girl Scouts. If you're looking to try a similar cookie, one alternative is the classic E.L. Fudge cookies by Keebler — and while these cookies don't represent the Girl Scout tradition, they do elicit the flavor of Friendship Circles the best.
Rah-Rah Raisins
As you might expect, the Rah-Rah Raisins featured raisins, along with oats and chunks of Greek yogurt. They were introduced by Little Brownie Bakers in 2014 alongside two of the first-ever gluten-free Girl Scout cookies. This was also the year that the Girl Scouts launched personalized websites for its troop members, so they could sell cookies online. At the time, then-CEO Anna Maria Chávez stated (via ABC News) that this method "teaches skills like online marketing and ecommerce, all in a digital space that puts an emphasis on learning, fun, and safety." While the online cookie sales program has since boomed, the Rah-Rah Raisins were taken out of the Girl Scout cookies lineup in 2016 due to their low demand.
Thankfully, there's rarely a dearth of oatmeal raisin cookies on the market, so you're likely to find an alternative even if you never got to try the original. For equally crispy, crunchy, oatmeal raisin cookies that'll deliver a similar flavor and texture to the Rah-Rah Raisins, you could try Keebler's sandies shortbread oatmeal raisin cookies or Tate's Bakeshop oatmeal raisin cookies.
Raspberry Rally
Sold only online for one year in 2023 by the manufacturer Little Brownie Bakers was the coveted Raspberry Rally, aka the "sister cookie" to the staple Thin Mints. If you were lucky enough to get your hands on a box of these Girl Scout cookies, you would've tasted a tart, yet sweet raspberry cookie dipped in a chocolate coating. Consumers were so excited about this product that it sold out online with relative ease and even began appearing on resale markets for as high as five times what they originally cost.
While this beloved cookie further achieved the Girl Scouts' goal of teaching its members about entrepreneurship and e-commerce, as previously mentioned, no one could've predicted people would be spending over $30 on a single box of cookies. Despite its dramatic and overt popularity, the Girl Scouts of the USA stated to CNN that it decided to cease production in order to bring attention back to the standard lineup. Although there are no plans to bring the Raspberry Rally back, as of this writing, fans are hoping it's only a matter of time before they return to the digital shelves.