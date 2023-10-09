The Toasting Tip For More Flavorful Pecan Sandies

If you love pecans and shortbread cookies, pecan sandies are likely at the top of your baking list. Crispy and full of buttery pecan flavor, pecan sandies are an American cousin of the French sable cookie — sable meaning sand in French. In this case, sandy refers to the light crumbly texture of the cookie that melts in your mouth. The ingredient list is short, and that means you should pay attention to the quality of each item for the best result. Since pecans are the central flavor here, we recommend you toast them for the best flavor before mixing them into the dough.

Lightly toasting nuts allows their flavor to shine in baking recipes (and for snacking, too). For best results, always toast nuts when they are whole rather than chopped. Chopped nuts are not consistent in size, and the smaller pieces are easily over-toasted and bitter before the larger pieces are fully toasted. Toasting pecans while they are still whole allows you to get a perfectly brown, flavorful, and crisp batch of nuts to chop for your cookies.